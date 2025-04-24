Universalist Unitarian Church of Joliet rededicates peace pole

The Universalist Unitarian Church of Joliet’'s renovated peace pole garden is seen on Monday, April 21, 2025 in Joliet. A rededication ceremony for the peace pole garden will be held Sunday. (Denise Unland)

The community is invited to attend the rededication of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Joliet’s peace pole garden on Sunday.

The rededication will take place 1 p.m. at the church, located at 3401 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet.

The original peace pole garden was installed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and dedicated on April 21, 2002.

Sandy Griffin, peace pole garden chairperson, said the idea for the peace pole garden began when one member of the church asked the question: “What is one person, one church – our church – to do in the wake of one of the worst acts of violence?”

“And that’s how they started in 2002, working together to initiate the UUIC church having a peace pole garden,” Griffin said.

Griffin said, “all those years took a toll on the grounds,” especially when the peace pole garden wasn’t used for four years during the COVID-19 pandemic. So a committee was formed to update and renovate the space.

“The one bench that was there – and even the peace pole plaques – were a little worn,” Griffin said. “And the sidewalk at the front door was in bad shape.”

The revitalized peace pole garden is now “a beautiful area” with pavers, three new benches and three new poles representing 12 different countries, Griffin said.

Two of the three new benches at Universalist Unitarian Church of Joliet’'s renovated peace pole garden are seen on Monday, April 21, 2025 in Joliet. A rededication ceremony for the peace pole garden will be held Sunday. (Denise Unland)

The pole feature the words, “May peace prevail on earth,” in their respective languages and flowers are planted around the peace pole garden area, Griffin said.

The idea of peace poles originated in Japan in 1955 and gradually spread beyond the country’s borders, Griffin said. More than 200,000 peace poles are in different countries around the world, she said.

Peace poles are especially relevant now because “the peace of the world is in great jeopardy” – and no one country is to blame, Griffin said.

“Even in our own country now, we’re dealing with some awful injustices,” Griffin said. “I believe we need all the prayers we can get for peace. And we need to be in solidarity with anyone in any country going through the periods of injustice and war.”

The three peace poles the at Universalist Unitarian Church of Joliet’'s renovated peace pole garden are seen on Monday, April 21, 2025 in Joliet. A rededication ceremony for the peace pole garden will be held Sunday. (Denise Unland)

Griffin said she hopes people from the community pop into the peace pole garden from time to time, even if it’s just sitting there to think about peace in the world.

The peace pole garden is near a wooded area, making it an ideal spot to contemplate peace and hope, she said.

“We want the idea of loving kindness to go on,” Griffin said, “and we’re hoping it will have an impact on our community.”

For information, call 815-744-9020 or visit uujoliet.org.