The Forest Preserve District of Will County Police Department is investigating an apparent drowning that happened at Rock Run Rookery.

An 82-year-old man died on Sunday from an apparent drowning in Joliet.

The death of Gary Martin is under investigation by the Forest Preserve District of Will County Police Department, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Martin was declared dead at close to 12:20 p.m. on Sunday at Rock Run Rookery in the 2300 block of South Youngs Road in Joliet.