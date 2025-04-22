Downtown Joliet bank robbed

The BMO bank in downtown Joliet was robbed on Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the bank at 78 N. Chicago St. and learned a man had handed a teller a note demanding cash, according to a statement on Tuesday from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

“The male was able to leave the bank with an undisclosed amount of money,” English said.

No weapons were displayed during the incident, and no injuries were reported, English said.

The robber is a Black male between 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

The robber has a “heavier build” and he was wearing a black zip-up sweater, dark pants, and white shoes, English said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident with the assistance of the Joliet Police Department.