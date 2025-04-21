Plainfield man charged with attempted murder in Joliet stabbing

A Plainfield man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man more than 10 times, according to Joliet police.

Dejon Weemsl 32, of Plainfield was arrested and charged in the stabbing of a 59-year-old male that occurred on Saturday.

At 4:26 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Cass Street and Eastern Avenue for a report of a stabbing that occurred near the intersection, according to a statement from Joliet police.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim had been stabbed multiple times, according to police. It is believed Weems stabbed the victim multiple times during a fight near the intersection, according to police.

Weems ran from the scene following the stabbing but was located and arrested near the 200 block of Benton Street following a brief foot pursuit, according to police.

Following a search of Weems, officers recovered “a small sword-like blade” as well as a pocketknife, according to the statement from police.

The victim was transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet by the Joliet Fire Department where he was listed in critical but stable condition on Sunday, according to police.

Weems was processed at the Joliet Police Department, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.