Will County forest preserves mark Earth Month with litter cleanup, wildflower hike and more

Help pick up litter as part of an Earth Day Cleanup at Hidden Oaks Preserve in Bolingbrook on Tuesday, April 22. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of April 21. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Weeds, Shrooms and Blooms – Notorious Plants and Fungi: Noon to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, Zoom webinar. Some plants and fungi have notorious reputations. Join a naturalist this Earth Day to explore the science, superstitions and stories behind them. You decide if their notoriety is deserved. Ages 18 or older; free. Register by Sunday, April 20.

Next Level Spring Wildflower Hike: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, Hickory Creek Preserve, Frankfort Township. Get to the next level on this wildflower hike to dig deeper into the amazing lives of ephemeral wildflowers. With anemone, toothwort and trillium, spring is on full display. Join a naturalist on a 2-mile hike through the Hickory Creek Preserve for an Earth Day walk in the woods. Meet behind the Frankfort Township building on Route 30. All ages; free.

Earth Day Cleanup: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, Hidden Oaks Preserve, Bolingbrook. Celebrate Earth Day early by cleaning up Hidden Oaks Preserve. Participants will receive cleanup instructions and safety equipment, and enjoy a treat at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm’s Tackle Box afterward. Dress for the weather and uneven terrain. Gloves are recommended. Ages 5 or older; free.

Birding by Sound: 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 26, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Learn to identify birds by their calls using mnemonics, then practice outdoors. Beginners and experienced birders welcome. Indoor portion is in an accessible facility; outdoor portion on paved and natural surfaces. Ages 15 or older; free. Register by Thursday, April 24.

Celebrate Trails Day – I&M Canal Trail Ride: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 26, Lake Chaminwood Preserve. Celebrate Trails Day with a 14-mile round-trip ride from Lake Chaminwood Preserve to the I&M Canal State Trail and McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove. Bicycle and helmet required. Experienced riders only. Ages 16 or older; free. Register by Wednesday, April 23.

Museum Campus Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 26, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Explore the museum’s exhibits, 18th-century Traders Cabin and Native American longhouse during this day of self-guided discovery. All ages; free.