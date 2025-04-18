Joliet Central students inspire new drink at Jitters coffee in Joliet

Jitters coffee shop in downtown Joliet is now serving a beverage that pays homage to Joliet Central High School and its Steelmen mascot.
“It started with a couple student council members who came in and said, ‘Let’s do a Steelmen drink to connect the community,’ ” according to the Jitters Facebook page. “Of course, we were loving this idea. Together we created a blue raspberry, coconut lemonade.”
The students then brought hundreds of personalized “thank you” cards to Jitters for each customer who purchases a Steelmen drink, according to the Jitters Facebook page.
The Joliet Central traditional march is called the “March of the Steelmen” and was composed by Charles S. Belsterling, vice president of the United States Steel Company, and dedicated to the JTHS band in March 1937, according to the Joliet Township High School District website.
The Steelman statue, which arrived at the school in 1935, “stands leaning forward into the future,” according to the Joliet Township High School District 204 website.
