Vote on Joliet Catholic Academy stadium to be tabled

Joliet Catholic Academy is located at Larkin and Ingalls avenues in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The city vote scheduled for today on a proposed sports stadium for Joliet Catholic Academy is likely to be tabled to a future date.

City staff and JCA are asking the Joliet Zoning Board of Appeals to delay the vote.

A spokesman for JCA said

The tabling request added to the agenda today asks that the matter be tabled until June 19 “to allow additional time for the petitioner to discuss the proposed use with neighborhood residents and revise its site plan as necessary.”

Ryan Quigley, institutional advancement director at JCA, said the school agreed to table the vote at the request of city staff.

“I talked with city staff later in the day (on Wednesday),” he said. “They requested tabling.”

Quigley said JCA representatives do not plan to go to the zoning board meeting today.

JCA needs a special use permit from the city to build the stadium in what would be an expansion of its campus. A favorable vote from the zoning board is the only city approval required for the permit.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.