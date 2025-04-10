Joliet Catholic Academy looks to build on-campus football stadium

The home field for Joliet Catholic Academy football would move from Memorial Stadium to the school's Joliet campus in a plan that goes to the Joliet Zoninb Board of Appeals for approval on Thursday. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Joliet Catholic Academy is moving ahead with plans to build a football stadium and other athletic facilities on land next to its Joliet campus.

JCA will seek a city permit next week for a stadium and other athletic facilities on what is now the site of the closed Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home which is being demolished

The expansion plan has been under discussion for years. But JCA had not previously announced that it would move ahead with the project.

On Thursday, the plan will be presented to the Joliet Zoning Board of Appeals for a vote on a special use permit that would allow the project to go forward.

The plan would bring JCA football games, including stadium lights and hundreds of vehicles, next to a residential area.

Joliet Catholic Academy football games have been played for decades at Memorial Stadium in Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Media)

JCA “will be required to furnish a parking and traffic plan for major events, such as home football games, prior to issuance of a building permit for Phase 1 of the project,” a staff memo to the zoning board states.

Phase One includes what is termed in the memo as “a new multi-purpose athletic field,” which presumably would be used for football games along with other sports events.

The plan includes 350 parking spaces, which would be added to the 481 spaces now on JCA property.

JCA for decades has played its home football games at Memorial Stadium, located along Jefferson Street.

The new facility would provide the first on-campus football stadium for JCA’s legendary football program.

An Our Lady of Angels marker is seen before the start of demolition with Joliet Catholic Academy in the background in this file photo. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

JCA plans other athletic facilities on the 45-acre Our Lady of Angels site as the plan includes construction of eight new tennis courts and four pickleball courts.

The school also plans a new eight-lane track and synthetic turf field.

JCA President Jeff Budz could not be immediately reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.