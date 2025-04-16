Joliet students take second place in simulated stock trading competition

Second place team members in the Stock Market Game from A.O. Marshall Elementary School in Joliet. From left to right, fifth-graders Hector Ortiz Calderon, Charon McNair, Marco Santana, Jamarr Lee, and Noah Guzman. April 14, 2025. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet — Five fifth-grade students from Joliet’s A.O. Marshall Elementary School took second place in the statewide Stock Market Game spring elementary competition.

According to Joliet Public Schools District 86, Noah Guzman, Jamarr Lee, Charon McNair, Hector Ortiz Calderon, and Marco Santana took second place in the competition, which is hosted by the SIFMA Foundation, and “allows students to engage in the complexities of stock trading by managing a simulated portfolio with a virtual $100,000.”

During the competition, students “simulate real-world investing by trading stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds on the New York StockExchange and NASDAQ,” according to a news release from District 86.

“They research market trends, monitor global news, and make strategic trades in real time using the Stock Market Game’s online tools or smartphone app. Additionally, students can prioritize socially responsible investments aligned with United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals,” according to the release.

The second place students will each receive a medal and split a $75 American Express Team Gift Card.

“We are so proud of our fifth-grade students who participated in the Stock Market Game,” A.O. Marshall Elementary School Principal Dr. Emilia Herrera said in the release.

“The competition allowed our students to practice research, critical thinking, and analytical skills,” Herrera said.

Fifth-grade teacher Maida Cornelio-Sauseda the program built up the students’ “financial literacy and piqued their interests. Seeing my fifth graders checking their stock prices and monitoring trends daily was impressive.”

The Stock Market Game is designed to “underscore the value of equipping young people with essential financial skills and knowledge through a hands-on learning experience.”

Marshall students were entered in conjunction with a social studies unit focused on civics and economics in the U.S. and the free-market economic system, according to District 86.

Two other Marshall teams competed in the virtual event including students: Jesse Dezee, Justin Hernandez, Jonah Johnson, Miracle Johnson, Enijah Mcglothen, Maleah Murphy, Elena Ortiz, Jazlyn Reyes, and Viviana Reyes.

The SIFMA Foundation states it created the program and partners with local organizations to sponsor it nationwide as part of “its enduring commitment to financial education.”

“Congratulations to all the outstanding student teams who excelled in this semester’s Stock Market Game,” SIFMA Foundation President Melanie Mortimer said in the release.

“This program is about more than just numbers – it’s about inspiring the next generation of leaders to think critically, make informed choices, and approach financial challenges with confidence. By partnering with schools across the country, we’re providing students with tools and opportunities that will serve them for a lifetime,” Mortimer said.