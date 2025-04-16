Joliet District 86 students receive Superintendent’s Award

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has announced that 21 students have received the Superintendent’s Award for the second trimester of the 2024-25 school year. Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse presented the awards to the students.
The winners were:
- Ximena Pasaran, T.E. Culbertson Elementary
- Brandon Guevara, M.J. Cunningham Elementary
- Evanyse Ortega, Dirksen Junior High
- Delaney Stein-Pierce, Eisenhower Academy
- Hector Quintero, Farragut Elementary
- Emiliano Grimes, Forest Park Individual Education (I.E.)
- Juan Cruz Sanchez, Gompers Junior High
- Janessa Fuentes, Hufford Junior High
- Alan Lorenzo, Thomas Jefferson Elementary
- Journi Neal, Edna Keith Elementary
- Eyonna Givan, A.O. Marshall Elementary
- King Waters, Marycrest Early Childhood Center
- Araceli Aguirre, Pershing Elementary
- Alondra Garcia Valdes, Sator Sanchez Elementary
- Patricia Kyere, Carl Sandburg Elementary
- Ronaldo Rodriguez, Isaac Singleton Elementary
- Maleah Walker, Taft Elementary
- Ivan Muñoz, Lynne Thigpen Elementary
- Adrian Dantzler, Thompson Instructional Center
- Lamarques Bond, Washington Junior High
- Mateo Contreras, Woodland Elementary