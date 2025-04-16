Joliet District 86 students receive Superintendent’s Award

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has announced that 21 students have received the Superintendent’s Award for the second trimester of the 2024-25 school year. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse presented the awards to the students.

The winners were: