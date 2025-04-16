April 19, 2025
Shaw Local
Joliet District 86 students receive Superintendent’s Award

By Kevin Newberry
Joliet Public Schools District 86 has announced that 21 students have received the Superintendent’s Award for the second trimester of the 2024-25 school year. Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse presented the awards to the students.

The winners were:

  • Ximena Pasaran, T.E. Culbertson Elementary
  • Brandon Guevara, M.J. Cunningham Elementary
  • Evanyse Ortega, Dirksen Junior High
  • Delaney Stein-Pierce, Eisenhower Academy
  • Hector Quintero, Farragut Elementary
  • Emiliano Grimes, Forest Park Individual Education (I.E.)
  • Juan Cruz Sanchez, Gompers Junior High
  • Janessa Fuentes, Hufford Junior High
  • Alan Lorenzo, Thomas Jefferson Elementary
  • Journi Neal, Edna Keith Elementary
  • Eyonna Givan, A.O. Marshall Elementary
  • King Waters, Marycrest Early Childhood Center
  • Araceli Aguirre, Pershing Elementary
  • Alondra Garcia Valdes, Sator Sanchez Elementary
  • Patricia Kyere, Carl Sandburg Elementary
  • Ronaldo Rodriguez, Isaac Singleton Elementary
  • Maleah Walker, Taft Elementary
  • Ivan Muñoz, Lynne Thigpen Elementary
  • Adrian Dantzler, Thompson Instructional Center
  • Lamarques Bond, Washington Junior High
  • Mateo Contreras, Woodland Elementary
