I-55 lanes at I-80 in Will County closing two consecutive nights

As part of ongoing efforts to rebuild the Interstate 80 bridges over Interstate 55 in Joliet, Channahon and Shorewood , a full closure on southbound I-55 at I-80 will be put in place over two nights beginning Tuesday.
The closures are necessary to safely remove existing steel beams on the I-80 bridge as part of ongoing efforts to rebuild the road, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The following are traffic flow changes for Tuesday night:
• Starting at 9 p.m., on Tuesday southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane between Illinois Route 59 and U.S. Route 6.
• At midnight, the westbound I-80 ramp to southbound I-55 will close.
• Between 1 and 5 a.m. Wednesday, southbound I-55 will be fully closed at I-80. During that time, a detour will direct southbound I-55 to exit the expressway at I-80 (westbound), to Ridge Road (southbound) and reenter I-80 (eastbound), back to southbound I-55.
• The ramp and lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The following are traffic flow changes for Wednesday night:
• Starting at 9 p.m., northbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane between U.S.Route 6 and IL Route 59.
• At midnight, the eastbound I-80 ramp to northbound I-55 will close.
• Between 1 and 5 a.m. Thursday, northbound I-55 will be fully closed at I-80.
• During that time, a detour will direct northbound I-55 to exit the expressway at I-80 (eastbound), to Houbolt Road (northbound) and reenter I-80 (westbound), back to northbound I-55.
• The ramp and lanes reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday.