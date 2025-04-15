I-55 lanes at I-80 in Will County closing two consecutive nights

A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

As part of ongoing efforts to rebuild the Interstate 80 bridges over Interstate 55 in Joliet, Channahon and Shorewood , a full closure on southbound I-55 at I-80 will be put in place over two nights beginning Tuesday.

The closures are necessary to safely remove existing steel beams on the I-80 bridge as part of ongoing efforts to rebuild the road, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The following are traffic flow changes for Tuesday night:

• Starting at 9 p.m., on Tuesday southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane between Illinois Route 59 and U.S. Route 6.

• At midnight, the westbound I-80 ramp to southbound I-55 will close.

• Between 1 and 5 a.m. Wednesday, southbound I-55 will be fully closed at I-80. During that time, a detour will direct southbound I-55 to exit the expressway at I-80 (westbound), to Ridge Road (southbound) and reenter I-80 (eastbound), back to southbound I-55.

• The ramp and lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The following are traffic flow changes for Wednesday night:

• Starting at 9 p.m., northbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane between U.S.Route 6 and IL Route 59.

• At midnight, the eastbound I-80 ramp to northbound I-55 will close.

• Between 1 and 5 a.m. Thursday, northbound I-55 will be fully closed at I-80.

• During that time, a detour will direct northbound I-55 to exit the expressway at I-80 (eastbound), to Houbolt Road (northbound) and reenter I-80 (westbound), back to northbound I-55.

• The ramp and lanes reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday.