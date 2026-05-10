Hennepin Park District opens registration for Red Cross swimming lessons

The Hennepin Park District is offering three sessions of Red Cross swimming lessons this summer, with registration opening Thursday, May 14. (Sandy Bressner)

The Hennepin Park District is offering three sessions of Red Cross swimming lessons this summer, with registration opening Thursday, May 14.

Each session runs two weeks and includes six levels of instruction for swimmers ages 5 and older, plus preschool aquatics for children ages 2-4.

“Level 1 is the beginning class and requires students to be 5 years old by Sept. 1 and at least 42 inches tall,” according to the park district. Morning sessions run 40-minute classes Monday through Friday. Evening sessions run 50-minute classes Monday through Thursday. Preschool aquatics classes are 40 minutes.

The first session runs June 15-26, with classes at 9-9:40 a.m. (preschool aquatics), 9:50-10:30 a.m. (all levels) and 10:40-11:20 a.m. (all levels).

The second session runs July 6-17, with the same morning schedule.

The third session, an evening program, runs July 20-30, with classes at 4-4:40 p.m. (preschool aquatics), 5-5:50 p.m. (all levels) and 6-6:50 p.m. (all levels).

Cost is $35 per child per session. However, residents of Hennepin and Hennepin Township receive free lessons for all sessions. Residents of Granville, Granville Township, Mark and McNabb pay $35 for one session. Residents of Standard and Magnolia pay $17.50 for one session.

Registration begins at the Hennepin Pool on May 14. After that date, registration continues during normal pool hours. Class sizes are limited to 24 students per time slot for regular swim lessons and 15 for preschool aquatics. Students may register for one session initially; a second session can be added three days before the next session begins.

The pool accepts cash or checks only. For more information, call 815-925-7319 or email hennepinparkdistrict@mchsi.com.