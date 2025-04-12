Will County program gives unadoptable cats a new life

Will County Animal Protection Services is seeking residents that live or work on agricultural property for its Whiskers to Work program, which rehomes feral cats. (Photo provided by Will County Animal Protection Services)

Will County Animal Protection Services is offering an affordable, chemical-free rodent-control solution to qualifying residents.

The program is called “Whiskers at Work,” and it began in 2023, said Anna Payton, administrator of Will County Animal Protection Services.

Here’s how it works: Will County residents who live or work on agricultural-zoned property that they own are paired with a feral or semi-feral cat that’s otherwise unadoptable, Payton said.

“A lot of people appreciate an organic mouse solution, if you will,” Payton said. “And we had cats coming in that were feral and not interested in living the home life. It was a perfect match. They could provide a service and be happy in that type of environment.”

Of course, the residents are not actually hiring the Whiskers at Work cats, they are adopting the cats, except the adoption fees are waived for this program, Payton said.

Anna Payton serves as administrator of Will County Animal Protection Services. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

To ready these feral cats for the Whiskers at Work program, Will County Animal Protection Services spays or neuters, vaccinates and microchip the cats, Payton said.

The cats also are tested for feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus (two serious viruses that weaken a cat’s immune system) and ear-notched, a sign the feral cats have been spayed or neutered.

“These are for the ones who are not socialized to people, who exhibit high stress around people.” — Anna Payton, administrator of Will County Animal Protection Services

At the same time, Will County Animal Protection Services “is by no means advocating for cats to be outside animals,” Payton said.

“These are for the ones who are not socialized to people, who exhibit high stress around people,” she said.

Unfortunately, feral cats that “don’t want to be snuggled or be a house cat” are often euthanized, Payton said.

“How do you place this type of cat? You can’t,” she said. “This, frankly, provides a positive pathway for these cats to be placed. This is a way they can live a happy, healthy life.”

Payton said Will County Animal Protection Services has placed 50 cats since the program began, including 14 so far in 2025 – with some residents becoming repeat customers.

And more cats are waiting their turn.

“We have seven waiting for employment, fully vetted and ready to go,” Payton said.

Prospective adoptees still go through the application process. Adoptees must show they are providing a suitable environment, including shelter from the elements, food and water.

“We want them to be responsible and not just let our cats be cats,” Payton said. “It’s not, ‘Oh, welcome. Here’s your field.‘”

Cats must stay confined in an owner-provided kennel in their barn for two to four weeks, according to Will County Animal Protection Services.

During this time, owners must provide food, water and changing of litter every day, according to Will County Animal Protection Services.

When the confinement period ends, owners still provide food and water, but near the kennel, not inside the kennel, since cats often still use the kennel for sleeping, according to Will County Animal Protection Services.

And owners still must be mindful of their cats, making sure they’re healthy and treating any injuries, Payton said.

Of course, owners are always welcome to contact Will County Animal Protection Services with any questions, Payton said.

Once applications are approved, “you come in and pick up the cat,” Payton said.

“And the cats go on their merry way,” she said.

For more information on the Whiskers at Work program, contact Will County Animal Protection Services at 815-462-4633 or acontrol@willcountyillinois.com.