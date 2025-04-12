Liam Arsich leads Lincoln-Way Central to baseball victory: Friday’s Herald-News Roundup

Baseball
Lincoln-Way Central 3, Stagg 2: Liam Arsich went 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI and the Knights picked up a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Conor McCabe went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Peyton Ablin drove in a run.
Alex Panos struck out six over six innings pitched.
Lockport 7, Sandburg 3: Logan Nagle went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored and the Porters picked up a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Anthony Batshon and David Kundrat each drove in a run. Bryce Flood went 2 for 4 with a run scored.
Anthony Farina struck out five in six innings pitched.
Wilmington 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (6 inn.): Cooper Holman went 1 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored to help the Wildcats to a nonconference win.
Zach Ohlund drove in two runs and Lucas Rink collected two hits.
Holman struck out six through three innings on the mound.
Plainfield North 5, Joliet West 1: Brendan Henderson and Gavin Persson each homered to help Plainfield North to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Persson drove in two runs and Ryan O’Connor went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Max Barriball struck out 10 in five innings of work on the mound.
St. Anne 3, Peotone 1: Ruben Velasco struck out 11 in a complete game on the mound but the Blue Devils lost in nonconference action.
Josh Barta went 1 for 3 with an RBI and Tyler Leitelt went 1 for 4 at the plate with a run scored.
Trinity 5, Providence 2: Michael Noonan went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI but the Celtics lost the nonconference matchup.
Washington 7, Morris 3: Colin Pfeifer went 3 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI but Morris fell in nonconference play.
Softball
Lincoln-Way Central 10, Lincoln-Way West 4: Kayla Doerre went 2 for 3 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Knights to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Jaimee Bolduc and Ellie McLaughlin combined to drive in four runs.
Lisabella Dimitrijevic struck out eight in five innings pitched.
Reed-Custer 9, Dwight 4: Mackenzie Foote went 1 for 4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored to help the Comets to a nonconference win.
Caysie Esparza went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Addison Hartman went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Adalyn Steichen struck out one in five innings pitched on the mound.
Wilmington 15, Gardner-South Wilmington 5 (5 inn.): Nina Egizio went 3 for 4 at the plate, scoring three and driving in three more to help the Wildcats to a nonconference victory.
Taylor Stefancic and Taryn Gilbert combined to drive in four runs and Addison Billingsley drove in two more.
Lexi Strohm struck out four in five innings on the mound.
Lincoln-Way East 6, Sandburg 3: Maddie Henry went 4 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI for the Griffins during a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Cassidy Jagielski went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Jessi Szafoni drove in a run.
Audrey Bullock struck out 10 in a complete-game effort.
Lockport 15, Stagg 0 (4 inn.): Bridget Faut struck out seven and allowed just one hit in four innings to lead the Porters to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Sophia Hutera went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, Addison Way went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Liliana Janeczko, Marcy Curry and Marie Baranowski combined to drive in six runs.
Peotone 8, St. Anne 0: Sophie Klawitter allowed just two hits and struck out 16 to lead the Blue Devils to a nonconference win.
Jillian Roark drove in two runs and Maddie Scheffers and Meghan O’Connor combined to score four.
Boys track and field
St. Anne Invite: Dwight finished first with 124.5 points in an eight team meet.
For the Trojans, Ayden Roff won the 400-meter dash (54.64), Joe Fair won the 800-meter run (2:00.23), Joseph Duffy won the 110-meter hurdles (16.88) and the 300-meter hurdles (44.64), the 4x400 meter relay won (3:41.24) and the 4x800 meter relay won (9:27.23).
Girls track and field
St. Anne Invite: Dwight came out on top with 117 points in an eight-team meet.
For the Trojans, Avery Crouch won the 200-meter dash (28.81), Mikayla Chambers won the 400-meter dash (1:02.53) and the 800-meter run (2:29.63), the 4x100 meter relay won (54.60), the 4x200 meter relay won (1:59.09) and Delaney Boucher won triple jump (9.32 meters).
Marist Invite: The hosts took first with 95 points, Joliet Catholic took second with 85 points and Providence took eighth with 21 points in a 10 team meet.
For the Angels, Liz Cardwell won the 400 (1:01.26), Mary Kate Moran won the 1600 (5:46.86), Carolina Gallegos won the 3200 (12:02.65), the 4x100 meter relay won (49.55) and the 4x400 meter relay won (4:27.89).
Belleville West Invite: Mt. Prospect took first place with 156 points and Minooka took third place with 100 points in a nine-team meet.
For Minooka, the 4x800 meter relay took second place (10:00.27).