No arrests yet in Joliet Subway robbery

No arrests have been made in the investigation of a masked man who stole about $300 in robbery at a Subway restaurant in Joliet’s far west side, police said.

The robbery was reported on March 30 at Subway, 1017 Essington Road. The suspect was described as a Black male who was wearing “all black clothing, black ski mask, black shoes,” according to Joliet police officials.

The robber was armed with a handgun when he stole cash from a 41-year-old customer from Chicago and a 44-year-old employee from Crest Hill, police said.

On Monday, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said there have been no arrests at this point and the case remains under investigation.

“It is believed approximately $300 was taken in the robbery,” English said.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.