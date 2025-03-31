Joliet customer, employee robbed at business by armed masked man

A robber armed with a gun stole money from an employee and a customer at a business off Essington Road in Joliet.

Officers responded to the robbery about 8:30 p.m. Sunday to a business in the 1000 block of Essington Road, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Tizoc Landeros.

The statement did not name the business that was robbed.

Landeros said the robber is a Black male who was wearing “all black clothing, black ski mask, black shoes” and he was armed with a handgun.

The two victims who were robbed as a 41-year-old customer from Chicago and a 44-year-old employee from Crest Hill, Landeros said.

The customer was standing in line when the robber stole money from them, Landeros said.

The employee told police the robber “displayed a handgun and demanded money,” Landeros said. The employee turned over the money from the cashier to the robbery, he said.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can contact County Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.