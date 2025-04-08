Lockport considers plans for new auto repair shop, coffee kiosk

A rendering of a proposed 7 Brew Coffee that opened in Huntley in 2023. A 7 Brew is proposed for Lockport. (Photo provided by Village of Huntley)

Lockport — The city of Lockport is considering plans for two new businesses, an auto repair shop and a drive-up coffee kiosk.

Committee of the Whole discussed plans for both businesses at its meeting on April 2.

The auto repair shop would potentially be located at 1603 S. State St., but would need a special use permit, as it is currently zoned commercial and its previous auto repair special use permit has expired.

According to Community and Economic Development Director Lance Thies, the property has previously been used for auto repair businesses and already includes infrastructure including a building with two overhead bay doors and vehicle lift.

The property owner is reportedly hoping to utilize the space for a new auto repair business with occasional online auto sales being conducted from the shop and specialization for classic car repairs.

The Planning and Zoning Committee approved the plan on March 11, provided the owner agrees to more substantially fence in the back of the property and limit all sales and storage to inside the property. Additionally new signage will be required and any proposed lighting changes would need additional approval.

The Committee of the Whole voted to approve the plan unanimously, minus the input of Aldermen JR Gilogly and Jonathan Pugh who were absent along with Mayor Steven Streit. It will advance to the City Council meeting on April 16.

7-Brew Coffee

The second business up for consideration is a drive-through coffee kiosk operated by 7-Brew Coffee.

The proposed drive-through would be located on plot 9B of Lockport Square development off 159th Street near Interstate 355.

The property is currently vacant, according to Thies, and takes up only 0.068 acres of land off 159th Street. Thies said that the property was previously planned for a Wendy’s drive-thru fast food restaurant that was never built.

The 525 square-foot kiosk would operate a drive-through only business with no indoor seating or sales, which is typical for the brand.

7-Brew operates 360 coffee stands nation wide according to franchisee Chris George.

The menu is beverages only and features coffees, teas, infused energy drinks, smoothies and shakes with thousands of mix-and-match creations available, George said.

The site would include a double drive-through lane, which would be entered from the south and manned by employees with iPads instead of a traditional speaker-box, and a 250 square-foot cooling unit detached from the building.

The Planning and Zoning committee approved the plan after the owners agreed to use building materials that match the neighboring building – which houses Noodles & Co. and Crumbl Cookies – instead of the brand’s typical color scheme.

George said that 7-Brew would differentiate itself from other coffee brands in the area because of its appeal to young consumers, describing 15 to 25-year-olds as their “core customers” because of the brand’s social media presence, the customization options and their “fun friendly atmosphere.”

The Committee of the Whole voted unanimously to advance the plan to the full City Council meeting on April 16.