Will County nonprofits plant pinwheels to raise awareness of child abuse

On Tuesday, about 15 people from the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center in Crest Hill and Guardian Angel Community Services in Joliet planted blue pinwheels outside the center to raise awareness for child abuse and sexual assault.

That’s because April is both National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. And both organizations provide services to children.

Lisa Morel Las, executive director of the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, said Tuesday’s planting was the second time the center had participated in this national initiative.

“We never had a front yard until last year,” Morel Las said.

The Will County Children’s Advocacy Center moved into a former preschool in 2024 at 1206 Cedarwood Drive in Crest Hill.

About 15 people from the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center in Crest Hill and Guardian Angel Community Services in Joliet planted blue pinwheels outside the center to raise awareness for child abuse and sexual assault Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Denise Unland)

In addition, CASA of River Valley is inviting the community to plant pinwheels around the River Valley Courthouse on Thursday, April 10, to represent “the 447 children who suffered though the trauma of unstable family environments in 2024,” said Rita Facchina, CASA of River Valley executive director.

CASA is the acronym for Court Appointed Special Advocate, a program that trains volunteers to be guardians ad litem for children who are abused or neglected, according to the CASA of River Valley website.

“I don’t think people realize how often child abuse is happening.” — Taylor Sandeno, family advocate and prevention outreach coordinator at the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center in Crest Hill

The CASA pinwheel planting will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 10 around the River Valley Courthouse, 3200 W. McDonough St. in Joliet.

“We’ll offer guests the opportunity to plant a pinwheel, or as many as they wish,” Facchina said.

A short program will take place at noon. Speakers will include Facchina, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, Supreme Court Justice Mary Kay O’Brien and CASA Program Director Melanie Buhle.

Maricela Taco Food Truck will be on-site. Registration for the event is not required.

Samantha Godfrey, sexual assault program manager at Guardian Angel Community Services, said she offered to help plant pinwheels, and Morel Las said she loved the idea of collaborating.

“It’s kind of neat since we’re both organizations that serve children and families,” Morel Las said.

Dorothy Kruczek, a trauma therapist at the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center in Crest Hill, plants blue pinwheels outside the center Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Denise Unland)

Prevent Child Abuse America began its Pinwheels for Prevention campaign in 2008 because its research showed that people tended to respond positively to pinwheels, according to the Prevent Child Abuse America website.

That’s because pinwheels represent “childlike whimsy and lightheartedness, and our vision for a world where all children grow up happy, healthy and prepared to succeed in supportive families and communities,” according to the website.

Morel Las said both the pinwheels and the center’s electronic sign are visible from the road, which helps to raise that awareness.

“We want to prevent children from being abused and to teach parents how to protect their children,” Morel Las said.

Although it’s not possible to “100% protect a child,” people can take certain safety measures, educate themselves on the signs of abuse, and encourage children and adults to speak up if they suspect abuse is happening, Morel Las said.

Taylor Sandeno, family advocate and prevention outreach coordinator at the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center in Crest Hill, plants blue pinwheels outside the center Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Denise Unland)

Taylor Sandeno, family advocate and prevention outreach coordinator at the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, said, “I don’t think people realize how often child abuse is happening. I hope [that] noticing the blue pinwheels and the outdoor sign will help to bring more awareness.”

Ultimately, the message is one of hope, said Tamika Givens, a family advocate at the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center.

“It’s to remind people that healing and justice is always afforded to them in case something like child abuse happens to them,” Givens said.

For more information, visit willcountycac.org, gacsprograms.org and casaofrivervalley.org.