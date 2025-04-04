Driver flees accident scene in Plainfield

The driver of an unidentified vehicle fled the scene of a crash that left semi-trailer truck overturned and all lanes of U.S. Route 30 in Plainfield closed for five hours Thursday night, April 3, 2025. (Photo provided by the Plainfield Police Department)

The driver of an unidentified vehicle fled the scene of a crash on Thursday night that left a semi-trailer truck overturned and all lanes of U.S. Route 30 in Plainfield closed for several hours.

At approximately 7:39 p.m. Thursday, the Plainfield Police Department and Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to the vicinity of Route 30 and Renwick Road for a traffic crash involving an overturned semi-trailer truck blocking all lanes of traffic on Route 30, according to a news release from the Plainfield Police Department.

The truck driver said he was traveling northwest on Route 30 – just west of Renwick Road – when a small black sedan attempted to pass him as he was beginning to merge into the left land, according to the release.

The driver of the semi-truck slowed down, but the black sedan hit the truck, according to the release.

The truck driver lost control of his vehicle, which flipped onto its side and blocked all lanes of Route 30, according to the release.

The driver of the black sedan fled the scene and traveled northwest on Route 30, according to the release.

The roadway was closed for approximately five hours until a tow company safely removed the semi-truck from the roadway, according to the release.

No injuries were reported, according to the release.

No citations were issued to the semi-truck driver, according to Cmdr. Anthony Novak of the Plainfield Police Department.

As of Friday afternoon, Plainfield police have not identified the driver or vehicle, according to Novak.