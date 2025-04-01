Joliet Township Animal Control discounts pet adoptions in April

Joliet Township Animal Control is reducing its fees for dog and cat adoptions for its April “Spring Into Adoption Saturdays” initiative. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

During this initiative, adoption fees will be $40 for dogs and $20 for cats – although medical fees still apply, according to a news release from Joliet Township Animal Control.

In addition, Joliet Township Animal Control Saturday hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 5, April 12, April 26, and May 3, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to connect more pets with loving families,” Whitney McGill, director of Joliet Township Animal Control, said in the release. “Spring is the perfect time for a fresh start, and we hope these Saturday adoption events will help more animals find the homes they deserve.”

Those wishing to adopt should bring a completed application to Joliet Township Animal Control, according to the release. Applications are available at joliettownshipanimalcontrol.net.

Families who already own dogs should also bring their dogs for a meet-and-greet with any prospective pets, “as these introductions are required before finalizing adoptions,” according to the release.

During April’s “Spring Into Adoption Saturdays” initiative, the animal control office staff will be unavailable to assist with other services on these select Saturdays, “including trap rentals, redemptions, and owner surrenders,” according to the release.

For these services, contact JTAC during regular Monday through Friday business hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Joliet Township Animal Control is located at 2807 McDonough St., Joliet.