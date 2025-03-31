Will County Pets of the Week: March 31, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Penny is a 3-year-old, 40-pound terrier mix that was rescued from a local animal control. She is ready for a loving home and a second chance. She is laid-back, friendly and sweet. She does well with other dogs and children and should make a terrific family dog. To meet Penny, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Ryan is a 1-year-old tabby kitten that had a tough start to his young life living outdoors as a stray. Luckily, he was rescued and brought indoors to safety. He was adopted and then found outdoors again. This little fellow deserves a safe, secure and loving home, where he never has to worry about being homeless or let down by people again. Ryan is energetic, rambunctious, playful, sweet, active and independent. He was raised as a solo kitten, so he still is working on his social skills. To meet Ryan, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Stevie is a sweet and charming 10-month-old, 20-pound wire-haired terrier mix puppy. He was found as a stray with an open wound on his throat and suffering from parvovirus. He received good veterinary care and is now healed, parvo-negative and ready for a forever home. He loves people and walks but needs an experienced dog owner to help him adjust to his new life. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Pumbaa is an outgoing and affectionate 8-month-old tabby kitten that came to the humane society with the rest of his litter last fall. He and his brother Simba were adopted and then returned due to allergies in the home. Pumbaa loves to play and will climb right into laps looking for attention. He needs a home with his brother Simba, as they are a bonded pair. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Timothy is affectionate, loves belly rubs and will happily roll over for pets, tapping your arm to keep the pets coming. He does well with other cats and even dogs. He’s gentle, kind and particularly enjoys the company of other male cats. He even showed patience and tolerance when a group of kittens nuzzled his belly after being weaned from their mother. However, Timothy hates to be picked up and needs an adult-only family in a calm environment or with children old enough to respect his needs. To meet Timothy, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.

Stripes and Junior are bonded brothers that have transitioned from street life to the comfort of foster care. Although they’re friendly and love to roll around at people’s feet, they can be a bit shy at first. Stripes and Junior adore big windows and thrive on pets and attention. They are overwhelmed by sudden movements or loud noises, so a home with older kids would be best. They need a home without other cats. They are learning to trust dogs. To meet Stripes and Junior, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.