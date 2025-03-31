Girls track and field: A look at the season ahead across the Herald-News area

Lincoln-Way East’s Kyra Hayden is one of the area's - and the state's - top returning girls track and field athletes this spring. (Gary Middendorf)

As outdoor season begins in earnest, here is a look at the 2025 girls track and field season across the Herald-News area.

Coach: John Sullivan

Top returners: Danielle Cathey, jr. (sprints); Kayla Cole, sr. (sprints, jumps); Sarai Carter, sr. (sprints); Adrianna Johnson, so. (distances); Charlotte Halfar, jr. (distances); Emily Marks, jr. (distances); Ivette Quintana, jr. (distances); Quanesha Williams, jr. (hurdles); Dai’Lynn Kellum, sr. (hurdles); Blessings Ajere, so. (shot put); Myia Harris, jr. (jumps)

Key newcomers: Jasmine Sarpong, fr. (middle distance); Melady Rogers, fr. (middle distance); Trinity Smith, fr. (hurdles)

Worth noting: Never count the Raiders out, especially with a roster full of experienced competitors.

Coach: Colin Keppner

Top returners: Evelyn Wills, jr. (HJ); Ella Wills, so. (jumps)

Key newcomer: Maggie Carlson, fr. (sprints, relays)

Worth noting: The Wills sisters became Coal City’s first state qualifiers last season, with Ella Wills’ ninth-place finish the best placing.

Coach: Mitchell Thompson

Top returners: Bridget Savala, jr. (sprints); Honorine Mwizerwa, so. (sprints); Mikayla Chambers, so. (middle distance); Isabella Bunting, sr. (shot put)

Key newcomers: Adilynn Avilez, fr. (sprints); Addison Taylor, fr. (hurdles)

Worth noting: Bunting took the Normal U-High Invitational shot put title by a comfortable margin.

Coach: Rachael Rayes

Top returners: Symone Holman, jr. (sprints, jumps); Alexa Luz, jr. (sprints); Liz Cardwell, sr. (sprints); Eva Genova, sr. (sprints); Ella Heinen, jr. (middle distance)

Key newcomers: Paris Duncan-Djondo, fr. (sprints); Mary Kate Moran, so. (middle distance)

Worth noting: Paced by Holman, JCA has shown well in indoor and needs to carry that into outdoor competition.

Joliet Catholic’s Symone Holman lands during the 2023 IHSA state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Coach: Sergio Miranda

Top returners: Aniya Phillips, so. (sprints); Taya McGee, jr. (sprints, hurdles); Madison King, jr. (distances); Georgianna Majerus, jr. (shot put)

Key newcomers: Yoselin Aguilera, fr. (distances)

Worth noting: Miranda is one of three new girls coaches in the Herald-News area this year and will be building the program.

Coach: Nathan Atkinson

Top returners: Ka’Mhary Scott, sr. (sprints); Kailah Murray, sr. (shot put);

Key newcomers: Makafui Sowatny, fr. (sprints); Ivee Loggins, fr. (sprints, HJ); Erin Santerelli, fr. (distances)

Worth noting: It’s a rebuilding year for the Tigers, which lost 12 seniors from last year’s squad. Scott will miss the start of the outdoor season with a sprained ankle. Santerelli was a state qualifier in cross country.

Coach: Tim Plotke

Top returners: Niki Tselios, sr. (distances); Cassie Cunningham, jr. (middle distance); Savannah Beasley, jr. (sprints); Morgan Sadelski, jr. (sprints); Ella Mierzwa, sr. (sprints); Nora Galateo, sr. (distances); Rihanna Rexhepi, so. (hurdles); Ashley Wrublik, sr. (shot put); Kelsey Schmidt, sr. (jumps); Isabella Locascio, jr. (jumps)

Key newcomers: Hanna Farley, fr. (distances); Hanna Kupiec, fr. (sprints); Makenzie Kulaga, fr. (PV); Audrey Rediehs, fr. (PV)

Worth noting: With a loaded roster and the ability to score points across events, this could be the best Lemont girls team in a generation.

Coach: Matt Smith

Top returners: Ava Dughtti, jr. (distances); Mia Forystek, so. (middle distance); Jillian Davies, so. (distances); Macy Gallagher, jr. (middle distance); Addison Cross, jr. (sprints, jumps); Kylie Koehler, jr. (PV); Cameryn Fridel, sr. (PV)

Key newcomers: Adriana Dal Ponte, fr. (sprints); Nicole Demma, so. (HJ); Autumn Guzak, fr. (HJ)

Worth noting: Led by Cross, the Knights are exceptionally strong in the field this year.

Coach: Brian Evans

Top returners: Kyra Hayden, sr. (hurdles, 4x400 relay); Aria Henry, sr. (LJ); Alaina Steele, soph. (sprints); Angelina Tadors, so. (discus); Grace Murphy, so. (sprints); Kat Roberts, so. (distances); Hillary Shelton, sr. (TJ); Mackenzie Peters, jr. (TJ)

Key newcomers: Gracelyn Olson, fr. (distances); Leix Darnell, fr. (HJ)

Worth noting: All four members of last year’s 4x400 state champs return (Hayden, Jumi Aremu, Nora Keane, Alaina Steele) and are back for another go at the title.

Coach: Dominic DeLuca

Top returners: Alanah Smith, sr. (sprints); Bliss Ward, sr. (sprints); Kylie Ludwig, sr. (distances); Chloe Miller, sr. (distances); Reese Geiger, sr. (PV); Madeline Schussler, jr. (PV); Emily Hendrick, jr. (shot put)

Key newcomers: Olivia Martinez, so. (sprints); Lizzy Lemke, fr. (distances); Emma Novotny, so. (hurdles)

Worth noting: The Warriors were sixth in the SWSC Indoor varsity championship, but second in the frosh-soph standings.

Coach: Joe Kravitz

Top returners: Izabella Quirk, so. (sprints); Katie Peetz, so. (distances); Lexi Shea, sr. (middle distance); Mary Sola, sr. (distances); Veronica Walkosz, sr. (jumps); Chelsea Brooks, sr. (HJ); Rebecca Villasenor, jr. (shot put)

Key newcomers: Riley Drew, fr. (sprints); Gracie Kane, fr. (distance); Sydney Cline, fr. (hurdles)

Worth noting: Lockport always comes on as the season goes on and the postseason approaches.

Coach: Kevin Gummerson

Top returners: Maya Ledesma, sr. (distances); Elizabeth Egwunwoke, sr. (sprints); Taya Gummerson, sr. (distances), Leah Kleckauskas, so. (distances); Caprice Rodely, jr. (sprints, relays); Calegih Werve, sr. (PV); Daisah Kaney, so. (hurdles)

Key newcomers: Natalie Nahs, so. (distances); Zoe Moxley, so. (sprints)

Worth noting: Ledesma set a school record in running the indoor 1,600 in 5:00.89 in winning Saturday’s Illinois Top Times meet, while Nahs did the same, taking fifth in the 800 (2:18.21).

Track & Field: Minooka IHSA 3A Sectional MAY 08 Minooka's Maya Ledesma competes in the 3,200-meter relay last postseason. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Coach: Ryan Battersby

Top returners: Ava Conley, jr. (sprints, relays); Giselle Reyes, sr. (sprints, relays); Mackenzie Enger, sr. (sprints, relays, jumps); Hannah Linn, jr. (sprints, relays, jumps); Paityn Valentine, sr. (distances); Leah Ortiz, sr. (distances); Megan Bzdill, sr. (distances); Caitlin Gile, jr. (PV)

Key newcomers: Leah Martin, fr. (sprints, hudles); Dynasty Hicks, fr. (sprints, jumps)

Worth noting: Martin ran a personal-best indoor 9.77 in Saturday’s 60-meter hurdles at Illinois Top Times.

Coach: Lori Lonard

Top returners: Terrynn Clott, sr. (shot put); Celest Richards, jr. (middle distance); Annalyse Bergeron, jr. (sprints, jumps); Mariah Young, sr. (sprints); Avery Lenz, jr. (sprints); Ava Valencia, so. (distances)

Key newcomers: Allyson Vojvodic, fr. (sprints, jumps); Kaitlyn Clouting, fr. (sprints)

Worth noting: Clott and Richards return to lead the Blue Devils.

Coach: Kyle Draghi

Top returners: Aaliyah Rodriguez, sr. (sprints, jumps); Na’Vayuh Junior, sr. (sprints); Grace Flanagan, jr. (sprints); Cyan Bradley, sr. (distances); Bridget Kemp, sr. (distances); Emily Dillingham, jr. (shot put)

Key newcomers: Brooke Rochacz, fr. (distances); Kasey Timm, so. (shot put); Anna Swider, fr. (jumps)

Worth noting: Rodriguez could have a big year and should lead Plainfield Central.

Coach: Lauren McNichols

Top returners: Briyah Beatty, jr. (sprints); Amber Bills, jr. (sprints); Haley Anderson, soph. (sprints, hurdles, LJ); Olivia Sadowski, jr. (distances); Ava Junior, sr. (shot put); Vanah Evans, jr. (jumps)

Key newcomers: Laila Adams, fr. (sprints); Faith Wardlow, fr. (sprints); Alyssa Gorospe, fr. (distances); Kennedy Crayton, fr. (shot put)

Worth noting: Anderson could score points every meet in sprints, hurdles and the long jump.

Coach: Andrew Derks

Top returners: Taylor McClain, sr. (sprints, relays); Elise Czarniewski, sr. (distances); Lauren Dellangelo, sr. (sprints, relays); Tessa Russo, jr. (distances); Lindsey Wenz, sr. (distances)

Key newcomers: Kaiya Bradshaw, so. (sprints); Marlie Czarniewski, so. (distances)

Worth noting: An octet of all-staters paced by McClain could carry North deep into 3A competition again.

Coach: Jim O’Connell

Top returners: Kilmoree Patrick, so. (sprints, relays); Tamari Permell, jr. (sprints, relays); Alexandria Sinclair, jr. (distances); Payton Smith, so. (sprints, relays); Skai Lincoln, jr. (shot put); Mariah Tolliver, jr. (distances)

Key newcomers: Neyma Davis, fr. (HJ); Jaioni Webb, so. (sprints, relays); Maliyah Truman, fr. (sprints, relays); Jade Cooper, fr. (sprints, relays); Hannah Maczek, fr. (hurdles); Abby Kovacs, fr. (distances)

Worth noting: Plainfield South was 11th in the conference indoor meet, but tied for third in the JV department, led by Davis – already at state high jump qualifying height and relay teams.

Coach: Jennifer Williams

Top returners: Sydney Earing, jr. (sprints, TJ); Mia Piano, sr. (hurdles, TJ); Katie Flynn, so. (PV); Carson Petrow, so. (shot put)

Key newcomers: Catie Szafranksi, fr. (sprints); Aubrey Panagakos, fr. (distances); Katelyn Walker, fr. (distances)

Worth noting: Williams counts eight freshmen and six sophomores on her roster.

Coach: Andrea Shroba

Top returners: Alyssa Wollenzein, so. (hurdles, HJ); Sophia Burciaga, jr. (sprints, hurdles, PV); Nichollet Chew, so. (sprints); Katie Lantka, so. (PV, LJ, TJ)

Key newcomers: Alex Coyle, fr. (distances)

Worth noting: Wollenzein, 15th in the state 100 hurdles as a freshman, could have a breakout year.

Coach: Steve Stefanski

Top returners: Milan Cadet, so. (sprints, jumps); Nyaa Williams, sr. (sprints); Sophia Flowers, sr. (distances); Ashley Roppolo, sr. (shot put); Patience Bradley, so. (jumps); Sienna Grant, jr. (jumps); Chelsea Agyekum, sr. (jumps)

Key newcomers: Osarugue Igbinovia, fr. (sprints)

Worth noting: The Spartans will need big efforts from everyone to climb into the middle of the Suburban Prairie Conference pack.

Coach: Terry Maxwell

Top returners: Lila Coleman, jr. (sprints, jumps); Evelyn O’Connor, sr. (distances); Natalie Misener, sr. (distance); Lilly Pfiefer, jr. (hurdles); Lainie Olson, sr. (HJ); Elsa Douglas, so. (sprints, hurdles); Haiden Lavierer, so. (discus); Gracie Smith, so. (shot put)

Key newcomers: Avery Aldridge, fr. (sprints, PV); Emily Aldridge, fr. (sprints, PV); Delaney Cato, fr. (sprints, jumps); Lylah Hebel, fr. (sprints, discus); Tenley Tandell, fr. (distances)

Worth noting: The quartet of Coleman, O’Connor, Misener and Pfiefer figures to score points early and often throughout the season.

Coach: Stephanie Stickel

Top returners: Brooklyn Flores, sr. (distances)

Key newcomers: McKenna Van Tilburg, fr. (sprints, hurdles); Madiden Van Duyne, fr. (hurdles); Lailah Beck, fr. (distances); Miley Swearengen, so. (distances)

Worth noting: The Wildcats are a band of just 11 this season, but have some talent.