Girls track and field: A look at the season ahead across the Herald-News area

As outdoor season begins in earnest, here is a look at the 2025 girls track and field season across the Herald-News area.
Bolingbrook
Coach: John Sullivan
Top returners: Danielle Cathey, jr. (sprints); Kayla Cole, sr. (sprints, jumps); Sarai Carter, sr. (sprints); Adrianna Johnson, so. (distances); Charlotte Halfar, jr. (distances); Emily Marks, jr. (distances); Ivette Quintana, jr. (distances); Quanesha Williams, jr. (hurdles); Dai’Lynn Kellum, sr. (hurdles); Blessings Ajere, so. (shot put); Myia Harris, jr. (jumps)
Key newcomers: Jasmine Sarpong, fr. (middle distance); Melady Rogers, fr. (middle distance); Trinity Smith, fr. (hurdles)
Worth noting: Never count the Raiders out, especially with a roster full of experienced competitors.
Coal City
Coach: Colin Keppner
Top returners: Evelyn Wills, jr. (HJ); Ella Wills, so. (jumps)
Key newcomer: Maggie Carlson, fr. (sprints, relays)
Worth noting: The Wills sisters became Coal City’s first state qualifiers last season, with Ella Wills’ ninth-place finish the best placing.
Dwight
Coach: Mitchell Thompson
Top returners: Bridget Savala, jr. (sprints); Honorine Mwizerwa, so. (sprints); Mikayla Chambers, so. (middle distance); Isabella Bunting, sr. (shot put)
Key newcomers: Adilynn Avilez, fr. (sprints); Addison Taylor, fr. (hurdles)
Worth noting: Bunting took the Normal U-High Invitational shot put title by a comfortable margin.
Joliet Catholic
Coach: Rachael Rayes
Top returners: Symone Holman, jr. (sprints, jumps); Alexa Luz, jr. (sprints); Liz Cardwell, sr. (sprints); Eva Genova, sr. (sprints); Ella Heinen, jr. (middle distance)
Key newcomers: Paris Duncan-Djondo, fr. (sprints); Mary Kate Moran, so. (middle distance)
Worth noting: Paced by Holman, JCA has shown well in indoor and needs to carry that into outdoor competition.
Joliet Central
Coach: Sergio Miranda
Top returners: Aniya Phillips, so. (sprints); Taya McGee, jr. (sprints, hurdles); Madison King, jr. (distances); Georgianna Majerus, jr. (shot put)
Key newcomers: Yoselin Aguilera, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: Miranda is one of three new girls coaches in the Herald-News area this year and will be building the program.
Joliet West
Coach: Nathan Atkinson
Top returners: Ka’Mhary Scott, sr. (sprints); Kailah Murray, sr. (shot put);
Key newcomers: Makafui Sowatny, fr. (sprints); Ivee Loggins, fr. (sprints, HJ); Erin Santerelli, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: It’s a rebuilding year for the Tigers, which lost 12 seniors from last year’s squad. Scott will miss the start of the outdoor season with a sprained ankle. Santerelli was a state qualifier in cross country.
Lemont
Coach: Tim Plotke
Top returners: Niki Tselios, sr. (distances); Cassie Cunningham, jr. (middle distance); Savannah Beasley, jr. (sprints); Morgan Sadelski, jr. (sprints); Ella Mierzwa, sr. (sprints); Nora Galateo, sr. (distances); Rihanna Rexhepi, so. (hurdles); Ashley Wrublik, sr. (shot put); Kelsey Schmidt, sr. (jumps); Isabella Locascio, jr. (jumps)
Key newcomers: Hanna Farley, fr. (distances); Hanna Kupiec, fr. (sprints); Makenzie Kulaga, fr. (PV); Audrey Rediehs, fr. (PV)
Worth noting: With a loaded roster and the ability to score points across events, this could be the best Lemont girls team in a generation.
Lincoln-Way Central
Coach: Matt Smith
Top returners: Ava Dughtti, jr. (distances); Mia Forystek, so. (middle distance); Jillian Davies, so. (distances); Macy Gallagher, jr. (middle distance); Addison Cross, jr. (sprints, jumps); Kylie Koehler, jr. (PV); Cameryn Fridel, sr. (PV)
Key newcomers: Adriana Dal Ponte, fr. (sprints); Nicole Demma, so. (HJ); Autumn Guzak, fr. (HJ)
Worth noting: Led by Cross, the Knights are exceptionally strong in the field this year.
Lincoln-Way East
Coach: Brian Evans
Top returners: Kyra Hayden, sr. (hurdles, 4x400 relay); Aria Henry, sr. (LJ); Alaina Steele, soph. (sprints); Angelina Tadors, so. (discus); Grace Murphy, so. (sprints); Kat Roberts, so. (distances); Hillary Shelton, sr. (TJ); Mackenzie Peters, jr. (TJ)
Key newcomers: Gracelyn Olson, fr. (distances); Leix Darnell, fr. (HJ)
Worth noting: All four members of last year’s 4x400 state champs return (Hayden, Jumi Aremu, Nora Keane, Alaina Steele) and are back for another go at the title.
Lincoln-Way West
Coach: Dominic DeLuca
Top returners: Alanah Smith, sr. (sprints); Bliss Ward, sr. (sprints); Kylie Ludwig, sr. (distances); Chloe Miller, sr. (distances); Reese Geiger, sr. (PV); Madeline Schussler, jr. (PV); Emily Hendrick, jr. (shot put)
Key newcomers: Olivia Martinez, so. (sprints); Lizzy Lemke, fr. (distances); Emma Novotny, so. (hurdles)
Worth noting: The Warriors were sixth in the SWSC Indoor varsity championship, but second in the frosh-soph standings.
Lockport
Coach: Joe Kravitz
Top returners: Izabella Quirk, so. (sprints); Katie Peetz, so. (distances); Lexi Shea, sr. (middle distance); Mary Sola, sr. (distances); Veronica Walkosz, sr. (jumps); Chelsea Brooks, sr. (HJ); Rebecca Villasenor, jr. (shot put)
Key newcomers: Riley Drew, fr. (sprints); Gracie Kane, fr. (distance); Sydney Cline, fr. (hurdles)
Worth noting: Lockport always comes on as the season goes on and the postseason approaches.
Minooka
Coach: Kevin Gummerson
Top returners: Maya Ledesma, sr. (distances); Elizabeth Egwunwoke, sr. (sprints); Taya Gummerson, sr. (distances), Leah Kleckauskas, so. (distances); Caprice Rodely, jr. (sprints, relays); Calegih Werve, sr. (PV); Daisah Kaney, so. (hurdles)
Key newcomers: Natalie Nahs, so. (distances); Zoe Moxley, so. (sprints)
Worth noting: Ledesma set a school record in running the indoor 1,600 in 5:00.89 in winning Saturday’s Illinois Top Times meet, while Nahs did the same, taking fifth in the 800 (2:18.21).
Morris
Coach: Ryan Battersby
Top returners: Ava Conley, jr. (sprints, relays); Giselle Reyes, sr. (sprints, relays); Mackenzie Enger, sr. (sprints, relays, jumps); Hannah Linn, jr. (sprints, relays, jumps); Paityn Valentine, sr. (distances); Leah Ortiz, sr. (distances); Megan Bzdill, sr. (distances); Caitlin Gile, jr. (PV)
Key newcomers: Leah Martin, fr. (sprints, hudles); Dynasty Hicks, fr. (sprints, jumps)
Worth noting: Martin ran a personal-best indoor 9.77 in Saturday’s 60-meter hurdles at Illinois Top Times.
Peotone
Coach: Lori Lonard
Top returners: Terrynn Clott, sr. (shot put); Celest Richards, jr. (middle distance); Annalyse Bergeron, jr. (sprints, jumps); Mariah Young, sr. (sprints); Avery Lenz, jr. (sprints); Ava Valencia, so. (distances)
Key newcomers: Allyson Vojvodic, fr. (sprints, jumps); Kaitlyn Clouting, fr. (sprints)
Worth noting: Clott and Richards return to lead the Blue Devils.
Plainfield Central
Coach: Kyle Draghi
Top returners: Aaliyah Rodriguez, sr. (sprints, jumps); Na’Vayuh Junior, sr. (sprints); Grace Flanagan, jr. (sprints); Cyan Bradley, sr. (distances); Bridget Kemp, sr. (distances); Emily Dillingham, jr. (shot put)
Key newcomers: Brooke Rochacz, fr. (distances); Kasey Timm, so. (shot put); Anna Swider, fr. (jumps)
Worth noting: Rodriguez could have a big year and should lead Plainfield Central.
Plainfield East
Coach: Lauren McNichols
Top returners: Briyah Beatty, jr. (sprints); Amber Bills, jr. (sprints); Haley Anderson, soph. (sprints, hurdles, LJ); Olivia Sadowski, jr. (distances); Ava Junior, sr. (shot put); Vanah Evans, jr. (jumps)
Key newcomers: Laila Adams, fr. (sprints); Faith Wardlow, fr. (sprints); Alyssa Gorospe, fr. (distances); Kennedy Crayton, fr. (shot put)
Worth noting: Anderson could score points every meet in sprints, hurdles and the long jump.
Plainfield North
Coach: Andrew Derks
Top returners: Taylor McClain, sr. (sprints, relays); Elise Czarniewski, sr. (distances); Lauren Dellangelo, sr. (sprints, relays); Tessa Russo, jr. (distances); Lindsey Wenz, sr. (distances)
Key newcomers: Kaiya Bradshaw, so. (sprints); Marlie Czarniewski, so. (distances)
Worth noting: An octet of all-staters paced by McClain could carry North deep into 3A competition again.
Plainfield South
Coach: Jim O’Connell
Top returners: Kilmoree Patrick, so. (sprints, relays); Tamari Permell, jr. (sprints, relays); Alexandria Sinclair, jr. (distances); Payton Smith, so. (sprints, relays); Skai Lincoln, jr. (shot put); Mariah Tolliver, jr. (distances)
Key newcomers: Neyma Davis, fr. (HJ); Jaioni Webb, so. (sprints, relays); Maliyah Truman, fr. (sprints, relays); Jade Cooper, fr. (sprints, relays); Hannah Maczek, fr. (hurdles); Abby Kovacs, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: Plainfield South was 11th in the conference indoor meet, but tied for third in the JV department, led by Davis – already at state high jump qualifying height and relay teams.
Providence
Coach: Jennifer Williams
Top returners: Sydney Earing, jr. (sprints, TJ); Mia Piano, sr. (hurdles, TJ); Katie Flynn, so. (PV); Carson Petrow, so. (shot put)
Key newcomers: Catie Szafranksi, fr. (sprints); Aubrey Panagakos, fr. (distances); Katelyn Walker, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: Williams counts eight freshmen and six sophomores on her roster.
Reed-Custer
Coach: Andrea Shroba
Top returners: Alyssa Wollenzein, so. (hurdles, HJ); Sophia Burciaga, jr. (sprints, hurdles, PV); Nichollet Chew, so. (sprints); Katie Lantka, so. (PV, LJ, TJ)
Key newcomers: Alex Coyle, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: Wollenzein, 15th in the state 100 hurdles as a freshman, could have a breakout year.
Romeoville
Coach: Steve Stefanski
Top returners: Milan Cadet, so. (sprints, jumps); Nyaa Williams, sr. (sprints); Sophia Flowers, sr. (distances); Ashley Roppolo, sr. (shot put); Patience Bradley, so. (jumps); Sienna Grant, jr. (jumps); Chelsea Agyekum, sr. (jumps)
Key newcomers: Osarugue Igbinovia, fr. (sprints)
Worth noting: The Spartans will need big efforts from everyone to climb into the middle of the Suburban Prairie Conference pack.
Seneca
Coach: Terry Maxwell
Top returners: Lila Coleman, jr. (sprints, jumps); Evelyn O’Connor, sr. (distances); Natalie Misener, sr. (distance); Lilly Pfiefer, jr. (hurdles); Lainie Olson, sr. (HJ); Elsa Douglas, so. (sprints, hurdles); Haiden Lavierer, so. (discus); Gracie Smith, so. (shot put)
Key newcomers: Avery Aldridge, fr. (sprints, PV); Emily Aldridge, fr. (sprints, PV); Delaney Cato, fr. (sprints, jumps); Lylah Hebel, fr. (sprints, discus); Tenley Tandell, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: The quartet of Coleman, O’Connor, Misener and Pfiefer figures to score points early and often throughout the season.
Wilmington
Coach: Stephanie Stickel
Top returners: Brooklyn Flores, sr. (distances)
Key newcomers: McKenna Van Tilburg, fr. (sprints, hurdles); Madiden Van Duyne, fr. (hurdles); Lailah Beck, fr. (distances); Miley Swearengen, so. (distances)
Worth noting: The Wildcats are a band of just 11 this season, but have some talent.