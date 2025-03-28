Joliet Junior College board candidate escalates legal challenge against trustee

Robert Wunderlich answers a question at a Joliet City Council candidate forum Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Joliet Public Library. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

A Joliet Junior College Board of Trustees candidate has filed an emergency motion in Will County court asking a judge to prevent a trustee from continuing to cast votes on the board by claiming he was “illegally appointed.”

The emergency motion against JJC Trustee Joshua Stamborski was filed March 12 by attorneys for Robert Wunderlich. He is one of six candidates running for three open seats on the JJC board in the April 1 election.

Wunderlich previously served on the board for 44 years.

Will County Judge Victoria Breslan could possibly rule on Wunderlich’s motion on Monday — the day before the election.

Stamborski was appointed to the board on Oct. 7 to serve the rest of John “Jake” Mahalik’s term after he resigned.

Stamborski’s appointment is set to end April 28 and one of the winning candidates in the April 1 election will take his place.

Nevertheless, Wunderlich’s attorneys want Breslan to enter a temporary restraining order prohibiting the college from taking action on any items the board has approved with Stamborski.

The attorneys also want the temporary restraining order to prohibit Stamborski from casting votes on any future items.

The motion for the temporary restraining order was filed in Wunderlich’s Oct. 11 lawsuit against JJC.

The lawsuit contends Wunderlich should have been named a trustee when the board initially approved his appointment at a Sept. 25 meeting.

Instead, JJC Trustee Alicia Morales changed her vote, resulting in a 3-3 tie that kept Wunderlich off the board.

Wunderlich’s attorneys argue Stamborski was “illegally appointed” because the board violated their voting procedures at the Sept. 25 meeting.

Wunderlich’s attorneys claim any action taken by the board with Stamborski are “void or voidable.” That would include the Oct. 16 vote approving the salary raise for JJC President Clyne Namuo.

JJC Trustees Maureen Broderick and Michelle Lee have criticized Namuo’s contract that increased his base salary from $275,000 to $325,000.

The two trustees are plaintiffs supporting Wunderlich’s lawsuit.

Broderick and Lee were accused of harassing Namuo and other college staff in an investigation report from the law firm Laner Muchin. An attorney for Broderick and Lee called the investigation an illegal “political witch hunt.”

Alastar McGrath, one of JJC’s attorneys, filed a response that said Wunderlich, Broderick and Lee “sat back and watched” Stamborski participate on the board for more than five months.

McGrath said they waited about a month before the end of Stamborski’s term to file the emergency motion.

McGrath said the plaintiffs “fail to account” for that delay and they fail to demonstrate how they will be harmed by Stamborski finishing out his term.

McGrath said Morales had the right to change her vote against Wunderlich at the Sept. 25 meeting because JJC Board Chairman Jim Budzinski had not yet announced the result of the votes.

McGrath said Morales changed her vote “within seconds” of her initial vote and that switch “at worst constitutes harmless error.”