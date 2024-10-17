Joliet Junior College trustees vote 5-2 to approve president’s contract extension

A new three-year contract extension for the Joliet Junior College president was approved at Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, with dissenting votes from two trustees who are suing the school in two separate lawsuits.

The employment contract for JJC President Clyne Namuo was approved in a 5-2 vote, with Trustee Diane Harris abstaining from the vote. Under the new contract, Namuo would receive a base salary of $325,000, a $50,000 increase over the base salary on his previous three-year contract.

The term of the new contract will begin July 1, 2025 and end June 30, 2028.

Namuo’s new contract also includes a one-time retention bonus of $5,000, which is subject to regular deductions and withholdings. Namuo’s monthly automobile allowance will increase from $700 to $850 and his cellphone stipend will increase from $50 to about $66.

The two votes against the new contract were Trustees Maureen Broderick and Michelle Lee, who are plaintiffs in two separate lawsuits against JJC.

“This salary we’re paying Dr. Namuo is a very fair salary. It’s very justified,” said Alicia Morales, vice chair of the JJC board. “[Namuo] has a higher level of education. Lots of experience. He has already proven his skills and abilities. Okay, if other people want to make that salary, they can go back to school, get a Ph.D. and apply for a presidential job.”

Broderick, who said Namuo is receiving an “extremely high salary increase,” said the college is “mirroring the College of DuPage with golden parachutes [and] golden carrots.”

“And I am not going to be a part of that at all and be sued, as the president sued the trustees at the College of DuPage. I don’t want to be included in that type of behavior,” Broderick said.

“You’re the one suing us,” Morales said.

Broderick opposed the new contract because she was concerned about “overspending” during “inflationary times.” She said there are lot of taxpayers, students and constituents who are “living paycheck to paycheck.”

Joliet Junior College Trustee Maureen Broderick attends the Joliet Junior College State of College Address on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

At Wednesday’s board meeting, Namuo received support during public comment from Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy and Jen Howard, a president and CEO of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“It deeply concerns me to see negative headlines overshadow [the] positive impact Joliet Junior College has on our community. I urge you all to set aside your differences and prioritize what truly matters,” D’Arcy told the trustees.

Howard said under Namuo’s leadership, the college has embraced a “future-focused mindset” and Namuo has “positioned JJC as a leader, not just locally but on a national stage.”

“This community cares. This community is aware. Recent headlines are troubling,” Howard said.

During public comment, three other speakers complained of “dysfunction” and “divisiveness” that has occurred on the board.

Without naming names, one speaker was concerned about a trustee’s “unsettling tone” toward a student trustee. But it was clear the speaker was referring to Lee’s comments toward Student Trustee Ryan Queeney during the Sept. 11 meeting.

Broderick and Lee were planning to speak during public comment. JJC attorney Bryan Kopman said he didn’t think that was appropriate because they could speak during the meeting and the section of the meeting for trustee comments.

“That is your opinion,” Lee told Kopman.

Lee read an email from that she said was from the members of the Grundy Expansion Committee for Joliet Junior College. She said the email was sent to Namuo and the trustees and that the committee members “cannot support the most recent plan for programs or proposed locations should the college move forward on this path.”

During the discussion on the vote for Namuo’s contract, Lee claimed it was “evident” that the “City of Morris and Grundy County have lost faith” in the JJC administration, including Namuo.

“I too have lost faith in the president, in our president,” Lee said.

Morales said Namuo “inherited a mess” and in a short time he has gone “above and beyond” in his work. She said he deserves everything in the contract.

“Not just because he deserves it but because he’s earned it,” Morales said.