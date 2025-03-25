2 Joliet Junior College trustees create ‘hostile atmosphere’ for president, staff: report

Joliet Junior College’s president claimed two members of the Board of Trustees harassed him, with one causing him to fear for his safety, according to an independent report following an investigation by a law firm.

Attorneys with Chicago law firm Laner Muchin issued the report saying they found Trustees Maureen Broderick and Michelle Lee engaged in conduct toward JJC President Clyne Namuo and other employees that violated board policies and interfered with college business.

The investigation was announced at an Aug. 20, 2024, board meeting by JJC Board Chairman Jim Budzinski. He said the college retained an “independent firm to investigate employee grievances against members of this board.”

Namuo is one of those employees. He is the leader of the college but also the sole employee of the board.

On March 5, the Board of Trustees approved releasing the Laner Muchin report. Since then, the college has released it in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

Broderick, who’s up for reelection April 1, was the only vote against the report’s release. Lee was absent for the vote.

In light of the upcoming election, Broderick questioned the timing of the release of the report, which is dated Nov. 6, 2024. The college also released an executive summary dated Feb. 17.

Namuo sent a statement to the board in 2024 that said Lee subjected him to “profanity-laced tirades” on multiple occasions and that she made disparaging remarks about him to his cabinet members, according to a report from attorney Heather Becker of Laner Muchin.

Namuo ”noted that Trustee Lee said to him, ‘We’re the (expletive) bosses,’ in reference to the board,” Becker’s report said.

Namuo, who’s been the JJC president since 2022, said Broderick sent him 810 emails in his first year and sent him even more text messages, Becker’s report said. Namuo said he’s also received repeated phone calls, Facebook messages and LinkedIn messages from Broderick.

In a 2023 letter to the board, Namuo asked Broderick to give him space.

“At times I cannot breathe and your relentless pursuit of your own interests above the board is something that I am no longer interested in entertaining,” Namuo’s letter said.

Namuo said Lee has “crossed the line such that he no longer feels safe,” Becker’s report said.

Joliet Junior College President Clyne Namuo reported Trustee Michelle Lee said to him, “We’re the (expletive) bosses,” in reference to the Board of Trustees. — Laner Muchin investigation report

Namuo said there was one board meeting where Lee “expressed” anger toward him and other college officials before she left, Becker’s report said.

When Lee returned to the meeting, Namuo said he saw her wearing a different coat.

Namuo ”reported that (Budzinski) shared concerns about Trustee Lee returning with a weapon. Dr. Namuo added that, if Trustee Lee turned violent, he would not be surprised based on her open hostility and the ‘stares’ she gives. He ‘loses sleep over it at night,’” Becker’s report said.

Joliet Junior College Trustees Maureen Broderick (left) and Michelle Lee at Board of Trustee meetings in 2025 and 2024, respectively. (Photos provided by Joliet Junior College)

In a statement on the Laner Muchin report, Namuo said he was “deeply grateful to this board for its courage in taking action” that required “incredible fortitude and a strong moral compass.”

“These actions send a powerful message to the college community and it speaks directly to the board’s commitment to holding itself to the highest standards of governance,” Namuo said.

Broderick and Lee referred comment to their attorney, John M. Nelson, who called the Laner Muchin report a “smear job.” Nelson disputed Broderick sent Namuo 810 emails in his first year.

Nelson’s law firm provided a statement attributed to Broderick that said she’s not been given any “opportunity to be heard before any unbiased tribunal.”

“I have not had a chance to review any ‘charges’ with my attorney nor an opportunity to confront still unknown witnesses against me, or have an attorney represent me in such a hearing,” Broderick’s statement said.

There are no criminal charges pending against either Broderick or Lee.

Laner Muchin contacted Broderick, Lee and Nelson for interviews but they declined, according to the report.

Nelson sent a letter to Laner Muchin accusing them of engaging in an illegal “political witch hunt.”

Laner Muchin interviewed at least 12 witnesses in their investigation, according to the report.

Nelson said it seemed Becker “went overboard to trash my clients.” He also said Namuo’s “credibility is zero.”

Laner Muchin’s report said they found Namuo and other witnesses were credible because they provided “verifiable information” that was “corroborated by other witnesses” and “objective evidence” such as videos.

“It is undisputed that Trustees Broderick and Lee violated multiple board policies and rules. They have engaged in conduct that interfered with the board’s business and the work of JJC’s employees,” according to the executive summary report from Laner Muchin attorney Jennifer Naber.

Naber said Broderick and Lee engaged in unprofessional communications and actions that were “demeaning, threatening, offensive” and created a “hostile atmosphere.”

The Board of Trustees have repeatedly censured Broderick and Lee for what they deemed misconduct. The board also approved votes of no-confidence against them.

The censures had “little impact to restrain their unprofessional and hostile behavior,” Naber’s executive summary report said.

Joliet Junior College President Clyne Namuo speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Joliet Junior College. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The board approved more censures against Broderick at a March 12 meeting for telling JJC employees she did not support Namuo’s salary raise and for allegedly intimidating employees by saying she monitors department budgets, according to the meeting’s agenda.

In response, Broderick said at the meeting “freedom of speech is there, facts are there.”

Budzinski said the Laner Muchin’s investigation “produced the facts” on the censures against Broderick. He said many of the censures concern her behavior at noncollege events.

“That’s what happens when we send you to outside events. We get feedback from the community about your behavior,” Budzinski said.

Budzinski told Broderick the board “wasted our heart on thinking we could make you better or make this board better.”

“It’s not going to happen with you on the board,” Budzinski said.

Board censures

Broderick and Lee have ongoing Will County lawsuits against JJC. One of the lawsuits contends Broderick and Lee were “unlawfully censured.”

The lawsuit claimed the censures were “political” and done at the behest of Namuo, who allegedly “wished to silence” trustees who disagreed with his plans.

Broderick and Lee have criticized a contract approved last year by the board that increased Namuo’s base salary from $275,000 to $325,000 and gave him a one-time $5,000 retention bonus.

JJC Student Trustee Ryan Queeney defended Namuo’s pay at the March 12 meeting.

“Dr. Namuo and all of the administrators here at this college are worth every penny, if not more, that we are paying them for the work they do to support our students on a day-to-day basis. It is not easy work. It is often work without thanks,” Queeney said.

Laner Muchin found Lee made comments to Queeney at a board meeting that were “offensive and insensitive” to their gender identity and people who do not identify as either male or female.

Witnesses reported Lee behaves in an “unhinged” manner and she repeatedly asserts her own authority over them and Namuo, Becker’s report said.

Lee was accused of telling someone, “I am a trustee. I am one of your bosses. You must do as I say,” Becker’s report said. She was also accused of treating someone at JJC as a “subordinate who should bend to her will,” Becker’s report said.

At the March 12 meeting, Budzinski told Broderick the board is “dealing with behaviors” that are “so unacceptable” there are students and “outside guests” coming to the board to “talk about it.”

“Until you can acknowledge that any of this actually took place, this board will not improve and it will not improve with you on it. Period,” Budzinski told Broderick.