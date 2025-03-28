Joliet American Legion Band to host fundraising concert

The award-winning Joliet American Legion Band provided the music at the 24th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Abraham Lincoln National Ceremony in Elwood. The Joliet American Legion Band’s spring concert on April 6 at Old Central Church in Joliet will also feature refreshments, raffles and a silent auction. (Denise Unland)

During the holidays, the award-winning Joliet American Legion Band performs at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet to raise money for local food pantries.

In the spring, the nonprofit Joliet band raises money for its own expenses.

This year’s spring concert will be at 3 p.m. April 6 at Old Central Church, 15 S. Richards St. in Joliet.

“This will be the third year in a row that the concert will be held at the Old Central Church,” said Gary Picha, a member of the Joliet American Legion Band’s board of directors.

The Joliet American Legion Band’s spring concert also will feature refreshments, raffles and a silent auction.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the band, which has been awarded “an unprecedented 39 national and 52 state titles,” according to its website.

The band plays a variety of music: patriotic marches, show tunes, classical selections, band transcripts and contemporary pieces.

The band’s sound is distinct and unique due to the “precise disciplined tradition” of John Philip Sousa, according to the website.

Sousa was a composer and conductor of military marches.

In addition to performing in more than 20 concerts or parades each year, the Joliet American Legion Band also has performed for seven U.S. presidents, seven Illinois governors, many government officials and dignitaries, and at the top of Pikes Peak in Colorado.

Any person age 18 and older can join the Joliet American Legion Band, which features members with a wide age range.

Tickets for the Joliet American Legion Band’s spring concert are $10 and available from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crossroads Christian Church, 2312 Essington Road in Joliet.

Any remaining tickets will be available at the door the day of the concert. Doors open at 2:15 p.m.

For information, visit jolietamericanlegionband.com.