Joliet West High School names Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega finalists

Joliet West High School has announced the top 10 finalists for the 2024-2025 Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega. (Abraham Martinez)

Joliet West High School has announced the top 10 finalists for this year’s Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega, an award given to students who have contributed time and effort to school and community activities while maintaining excellent academic records.

The Mr. Alpha Omega finalists are Camden Breen, Paul Coffey, Lino Gandara, Caiden Koerner, Daniel Markun, Sly Nana, Giovanni Ortega, Jacobs Polacek, Anthony Uribe and Elijah Zamoras.

The Ms. Alpha Omega finalists are Daniella (Anighoro) Ohgenerunor, Riley Bryll, Lanna Douangchampa, Taea Guseman, Eseena Hamm, Mackenzie Mertes, Ashley Morales Bautista, Molly Murdock-Schey, Jimena Ortiz, Alih Rangel and Bethany Yanchick.

Finalists are interviewed by a panel of community partners and scored to determine who receives the title and who is named first and second runners-up.