Lockport man charged with 16 felonies for cocaine, meth, AR-15 rifle possession

A major bust in Lockport has led to 16 felony charges filed against a man accused of possessing cocaine, methamphetamine and AR-15 rifles, one of which is a “ghost” or unserialized version of the rifle, records show.

The charges were filed on Friday against Denzel Hawthorne, 28, after deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office searched his two residences on Basil Court and Rosanne Lane in Lockport.

Federal agents and Frankfort police officers assisted with the search.

Four of the 16 charges against Hawthorne are class X felonies that are punishable by 6 to 30 years in prison.

Those charges accuse Hawthorne of possessing pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine with the intent to deliver those drugs to other people.

Hawthorne has voluntarily revoked his pretrial release, court records show.

Hawthorne had been on “second chance” probation since 2023 after he pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana with a street value of $1,000 in Manhattan, court records show.

Will County sheriff's deputies found 14 firearms including three AR-15 assault rifles, various calibers of ammunition and numerous firearm magazines, including several with high capacity, while executing a search warrant on a home in the 16500 block of Basil Court in Lockport on Tuesday, March 19, 2025. (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

During Wednesday’s search that led to Hawthorne’s arrest, officers found a 10-gallon bag containing almost 30 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine and a 2-gallon bag with almost four pounds of the same drugs, according to a court filing from Assistant State’s Attorney Steve Platek.

Officers also found numerous baggies containing heroin, as well as more cocaine and methamphetamine, Platek said.

They also found three baggies of suspected psilocybin, Platek said. The substance is commonly known as magic mushrooms.

Platek said officers also found the following firearms:

• Three AR-15 rifles, one of which is a “ghost” or unserialized version of the rifle

• Four 9 mm handguns

• A .357-caliber handgun, a .380-caliber handgun and .22-caliber revolver

• Two .45-caliber handguns and a Walther handgun

Deputies also found at least $101,126 in cash during their search and found $2,590 in cash on Hawthorne, Platek said.

More than $98,600 of that cash was inside of a tote bag, Platek said. Hawthorne also had a passport and four driver’s licenses, he said.