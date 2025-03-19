Meet the 2024-25 Herald-News Boys Wrestling All-Area Team

Joliet West’s Carson Weber reacts after defeating Lockport’s Justin Wardlow in the Class 3A 150-pound final at the IHSA boys state wrestling championships at the State Farm Center in Champaign. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Selected by our sports staff, here are our picks for some of the best on the mats this past season across the Herald-News coverage area.

FIRST TEAM

Joliet Central's Charles Walker

Charles Walker, sr., Joliet Central: Class 3A state champion at 215. Beat nationally-ranked and previously undefeated Kai Calcutt of Loyola Academy 7-5 in the title bout. Finished with a record of 50-2, a school record for wins in a season. 2024-25 Herald-News Boys Wrestler of the Year.

Joliet West's Carson Weber

Carson Weber, sr., Joliet West: Class 3A state champion at 150. Beat Lockport’s Justin Wardlow 1-0 in the title bout after losing to him in both the regional and sectional championship matches. Finished the season with a record of 44-6.

Lemont's Judah Heeg

Judah Heeg, jr., Lemont: Class 2A state champion at 190, defeating Cayden Parks of Crystal Lake Central for the title. Finished the season with a record of 41-3.

Providence Catholic's Justus Heeg

Justus Heeg, fr., Providence Catholic: Class 2A state champion at 150, beating Mascoutah’s Brock Ross for the title. Finished the season with a record of 45-3.

Lockport's Justin Wardlow

Justin Wardlow, jr., Lockport: Class 3A state runner-up at 150. Third straight season finishing second. Finished season with a record of 45-4, including two wins over state champion Carson Weber.

Joliet Catholic Academy's Nico Ronchetti

Nico Ronchetti, sr., Joliet Catholic Academy: Class 3A state runner-up at 190. Finished the season with a record of 38-7.

Coal City's Brody Widlowski

Brody Widlowski, jr., Coal City: Class 1A state runner-up at 138. Finished the season with a 27-1 record.

Coal City's Cooper Morris

Cooper Morris, so., Coal City: Class 1A state runner-up at 126. Lost title match to Vandalia’s Tyson Waughtel, the winningest wrestler in IHSA history with 202 wins.

Joliet Catholic Academy's Jason Hampton

Jason Hampton, jr., Joliet Catholic Academy: Class 3A third-place finisher at 126. Finished the season with a record of 42-12.

Joliet Catholic Academy's Luke Hamiti (Rob Oesterle)

Luke Hamiti, jr., Joliet Catholic Academy: Class 3A third-place finisher at 165. Finished the season with a record of 26-8.

Lincoln-Way West's Nate Elstner

Nate Elstner, sr., Lincoln-Way West: Class 3A third-place finisher at 215, becoming best placer in Warriors' history. Finished the season with a record of 45-6.

Seneca's Raiden Terry (Rob Oesterle)

Raiden Terry, so., Seneca: Class 1A third-place finisher at 106. Finished the season with 52-3 record, setting a school record for wins in a season.

Coal City's Aidan Kenney

Aidan Kenney, jr., Coal City: Class 1A fourth-place finisher at 144. Finished the season with a record of 39-12.

Seneca's Jeremy Gagnon (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Jeremy Gagnon, sr., Seneca: Class 1A fourth-place finisher at 285. Finished the season with a record of 49-4.

HONORABLE MENTION

Maddox Garbis, Plainfield North, sr.; Aidan Durell, Plainfield North, jr.; Nolan Vogel, JCA, jr.; Jaedon Calderon, Lockport, so.; Christian Corcoran, Providence Catholic, fr.; Paxton Valentine, Morris, so.; Tommy Banas, Providence Catholic, so.; Carter Skoff, Morris, jr.; Jasper Harper, Providence Catholic, fr.; Owen Peterson, Coal City, so.; Dylan Crouch, Dwight, sr.; Landin Benson, Coal City, sr.; Cade Poyner, Coal City, jr.; John Keigher, Coal City, sr.; Dominic Alaimo, Reed-Custer, sr.