Meet the 2024-25 Herald-News Boys Wrestling All-Area Team

By Rob Oesterle
Joliet West’s Carson Weber reacts after defeating Lockport’s Justin Wardlow in the Class 3A 150-pound final at the IHSA boys state wrestling championships at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

Joliet West’s Carson Weber reacts after defeating Lockport’s Justin Wardlow in the Class 3A 150-pound final at the IHSA boys state wrestling championships at the State Farm Center in Champaign. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Selected by our sports staff, here are our picks for some of the best on the mats this past season across the Herald-News coverage area.

FIRST TEAM

Joliet Central's Charles Walker

Charles Walker, sr., Joliet Central: Class 3A state champion at 215. Beat nationally-ranked and previously undefeated Kai Calcutt of Loyola Academy 7-5 in the title bout. Finished with a record of 50-2, a school record for wins in a season. 2024-25 Herald-News Boys Wrestler of the Year.

Joliet West's Carson Weber

Carson Weber, sr., Joliet West: Class 3A state champion at 150. Beat Lockport’s Justin Wardlow 1-0 in the title bout after losing to him in both the regional and sectional championship matches. Finished the season with a record of 44-6.

Lemont's Judah Heeg

Judah Heeg, jr., Lemont: Class 2A state champion at 190, defeating Cayden Parks of Crystal Lake Central for the title. Finished the season with a record of 41-3.

Providence Catholic's Justus Heeg

Justus Heeg, fr., Providence Catholic: Class 2A state champion at 150, beating Mascoutah’s Brock Ross for the title. Finished the season with a record of 45-3.

Lockport's Justin Wardlow

Justin Wardlow, jr., Lockport: Class 3A state runner-up at 150. Third straight season finishing second. Finished season with a record of 45-4, including two wins over state champion Carson Weber.

Joliet Catholic Academy's Nico Ronchetti

Nico Ronchetti, sr., Joliet Catholic Academy: Class 3A state runner-up at 190. Finished the season with a record of 38-7.

Coal City's Brody Widlowski

Brody Widlowski, jr., Coal City: Class 1A state runner-up at 138. Finished the season with a 27-1 record.

Coal City's Cooper Morris

Cooper Morris, so., Coal City: Class 1A state runner-up at 126. Lost title match to Vandalia’s Tyson Waughtel, the winningest wrestler in IHSA history with 202 wins.

Joliet Catholic Academy's Jason Hampton

Jason Hampton, jr., Joliet Catholic Academy: Class 3A third-place finisher at 126. Finished the season with a record of 42-12.

Joliet Catholic Academy's Luke Hamiti

Luke Hamiti, jr., Joliet Catholic Academy: Class 3A third-place finisher at 165. Finished the season with a record of 26-8.

Lincoln-Way West's Nate Elstner

Nate Elstner, sr., Lincoln-Way West: Class 3A third-place finisher at 215, becoming best placer in Warriors' history. Finished the season with a record of 45-6.

Seneca's Raiden Terry

Raiden Terry, so., Seneca: Class 1A third-place finisher at 106. Finished the season with 52-3 record, setting a school record for wins in a season.

Coal City's Aidan Kenney

Aidan Kenney, jr., Coal City: Class 1A fourth-place finisher at 144. Finished the season with a record of 39-12.

Jeremy Gagnon

Jeremy Gagnon, sr., Seneca: Class 1A fourth-place finisher at 285. Finished the season with a record of 49-4.

HONORABLE MENTION

Maddox Garbis, Plainfield North, sr.; Aidan Durell, Plainfield North, jr.; Nolan Vogel, JCA, jr.; Jaedon Calderon, Lockport, so.; Christian Corcoran, Providence Catholic, fr.; Paxton Valentine, Morris, so.; Tommy Banas, Providence Catholic, so.; Carter Skoff, Morris, jr.; Jasper Harper, Providence Catholic, fr.; Owen Peterson, Coal City, so.; Dylan Crouch, Dwight, sr.; Landin Benson, Coal City, sr.; Cade Poyner, Coal City, jr.; John Keigher, Coal City, sr.; Dominic Alaimo, Reed-Custer, sr.

