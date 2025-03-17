The Herald-News 2025 girls soccer preview

Here’s a look at how girls soccer teams in the Herald-News area are poised to do as the 2025 season gets underway.

Southwest Suburban

Lemont

Coach: Rick Prangen

2024 record: 17-5

Top returners: Gabriela Kuruc, so., M/F; Chase Bergeson, jr., M; Bella DeMaio, jr., F; Ava DeMaio, jr., D; Ava Bergeson, so., M; Allie Chrisman, so., D/M

Key newcomers: Ally Tlly, fr., D; Maddison Hruby, sr., M

Worth noting: Lemont graduates a large senior class from 2024, about 40 goals and 30 assists worth of seniors to be precise. Kuruc provides the most experience as a starter from last season and is an all-conference player at that. She put up 17 goals and seven assists as a freshman. Ava Bergeson had five goals and two assists, the five goals being second most returning on the team. It’s also a small senior class, which could make this season a bit tougher, but with all the talented youth (all returning players have been on varsity since they were freshmen), the future is bright for Lemont.

Lockport

Coach: Todd Elkei

2024 record: 24-1

Top returners: Ava Kozak, sr., F; Alyssa Flood, sr., D; Yuridia Hernandez, so., M; Hayden Spodarek, jr., D; Tiffany Giannese, sr., F

Key newcomers: Megan Chorley, sr., D; Raven Rodgers, sr. M; Krista Zuromskas, fr., M; Gianna Cisneros, fr., D; Julianna Reyes, jr., F; Makenna Klacko, jr., M; Lily Nonte, jr., M

Worth noting: The Porters were undefeated until the sectional semifinals last season and were rarely challenged. While there are eight key seniors to replace (including Herald-News Player of the Year Emma Czech), there’s a ton of elite talent back. Kozak may be the top returning player in the area after she scored 24 goals with nine assists. She’ll be playing for Marquette soon, but she’s looking to close out her career with a state title. Flood, an all-conference player, is a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay commit. Hernandez had 13 goals and six assists, while Giannese had eight goals and seven assists. Elkei expressed excitement over Zuromskas and Cisneros. Expect Lockport to compete for a sectional and maybe even state title.

Lincoln-Way East

Coach: Mike Murphy

2024 record: 14-6-2

Top returners: Kara Waishwell, sr., M; Ellie Fiegl, sr., F; Hanah Tokarski, sr., D; Payton Lucitt, sr., M; Elizabeth Burfeind, jr., M; Camden Cosich, jr., D

Key newcomers: Maddie Strzechowski, so., M; Adelyn Thomas, fr., D

Worth noting: The Griffins are coming off a sectional semifinals appearance and are in good position for another strong season. Lincoln-Way East has three Division I commits on its roster – Fiegl (Missouri State), Burfeind (Purdue) and Cosich (TCU). Feigl had 11 goals last year, Burfeind had 10 goals and 122 assists, and Waishwell put up seven goals and six assists last year. Still, the Griffins have 11 seniors to replace, nine of whom either started or played significant minutes. Murphy expects Lincoln-Way East to contend for a conference title.

Lincoln-Way West

Coach: Joe Stephens

2024 record: 10-11

Top returners: Ava Bach, sr., D; Quinn Beebe, sr., M; Natalie Borchert, sr., D; Natalie Esposito, sr., D; Cora Franczyk, jr., G; Abby German, so., D; Molly Gillis, sr., F; Jaiden Hughes, jr., F/M; Kate Kinsella, jr., M; Kiersten White, sr., M

Key newcomers: Jorie Elkei, fr., D; Katelyn Mrozowski, fr., F; Quinn Smith, fr., D; Reagan White, fr., F

Worth noting: The Warriors return an experienced bunch with 11 seniors and seven juniors. The freshmen and sophomores boast a lot of talent as well. White and Kinsella each scored five goals with six assists apiece last season. Franczyk had five shutouts in the net with a 1.89 goals against average. Stephens said, “There will be ups and downs throughout the season, but we will continue to work together as a team and learn from each and every game. I expect us to be competitive in every game as me move through the season.”

Lincoln-Way Central

Coach: Sean Fahey

2024 record: 11-6-3

Top returners: Flynn Meyer, jr., G; Abby Sudkamp, sr., D; Taylor Watt, jr., D/F; Sydney Zale, jr., M; Jaylin Sustr, sr., M; Madi Watt, sr., F; Ruby Hillegass, sr., D; Julianne Rafacz, so., D

Key newcomers: N/A

Worth noting: Lincoln-Way Central advanced to the sectional finals last year before falling to Andrew. They’ll have to replace a trio of strong graduates, including a DI player in Reagan Schultz (UW-Green Bay). They also have a wealth of talent back, including a Loyola-Chicago signee in Sudkamp and an Eastern Illinois commit in Watt.

Bolingbrook

Coach: Nick Trotter

2024 record: 7-13

Top returners: Trinity Yancy, jr., F; Chelsey Rufino, jr., M; Mina Zaucha, sr., D; Bella Loya, so., M

Key newcomers: Milah Villanueva, fr., M

Worth noting: The Raiders return four experienced starters, including last year’s leading scorer in Yancy. Villanueva is expected to take on a big role in her first year. After a four-win improvement from 2023, Bolingbrook will look to continue that growth in 2025.

Southwest Prairie

Soccer: Joliet Catholic vs Plainfield East MAR 13 Plainfield East's Caroline Dinnon dribbles the ball. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Minooka

Coach: Chris Brolley

2024 record: 14-5-2

Top returners: Callie Hefner, jr., M; Jada Neill, sr., M; Sophia Rausa, sr., D; Carli Rausa, so., D; Jasmine Valles, sr., D; Jasmine Frazer, so., G; Ashley Whalen, sr., D

Worth noting: It was an excellent year for the Indians as they advanced all the way to the sectional finals. They’re in good position this year with three college commits on the roster, including a Division I player in Hefner (Marquette). Minooka finished under .500 three seasons ago, but won 13 games two years ago and made the sectional finals last year. The arrow is definitely pointing up.

Plainfield East

Coach: Rebecca Ford

2024 record: 8-11-1

Top returners: Caroline Dinnon, jr., M; Kessiah Purnell, jr., D; Izzy Bustamante-Lopez, so., D

Key newcomers: Genesis Barrera, fr., M; Corrine Bullock, fr., F; Daniella Escobar, fr., F; Tessa Nicoletti, fr., M; Nini Ramos, fr., G; Gabriella Sanchez, fr., D

Worth noting: The Bengals finished below .500 in Ford’s first year at the helm and lost a Division I player from last year in goalkeeper Ana Jenkins (Marquette). Dinnon is committed to Drury University. This year will see six freshmen play a lot of minutes.

Plainfield North

Coach: Kathleen Monterosso

2024 record: 23-3-1

Top returners: Ilyana Barriball, so., F; Grier Isaacson, sr., D; Sidney Powers, sr., G; Delaney Harwood, jr., D; Dakota Benz, sr., D; Riley Grant, sr., M; Sarah Anghel, sr., M; Lauryn Amico, jr., M; Ellie Bearden, jr., D

Key newcomers: Molly Nelson, fr., M; Mady Czarnik, so., D; Anna Jenks, sr., M

Worth noting: Plainfield North is coming off an appearance in the sectional finals and has had the best two-year stretch in program history. They’ll have to replace a Division I player in Lauren Mrugala (Northern Illinois), but still have one on the roster in Isaacson (Ball State). Barriball was an all-conference player last year, while Harwood is committed to Minnesota State. Expect the Tigers to contend for a sectional title once again.

Plainfield South

Coach: Thomas Blake

2024 record: 6-10-2

Top returners: Izabella Haddad, sr., M; Olivia Ostrowski, sr., M; Jasmine Acosta, so., M; Vanessa Espinosa, jr., D; Kaitlyn Brayton, jr., M; Giselle Leon, jr., M

Worth noting: Acosta is back for Plainfield South after scoring five goals and contributing six assists last year. Blake mentioned a quality freshman class that he expects to contribute right away. Blake added, “We are looking forward to another exciting season. We have a lot of returning players that we are looking to take on bigger roles in the team and a strong group of newcomers that we are excited to add to the mix. It should be a fun season ahead.”

Plainfield Central

Coach: Ken Schoen

2024 record: 10-11-2

Top returners: Ava Lambert, so., F; Kaitlyn Lambert, so., F; Leilany Corona, so., M; Selah Fornelli, sr., D

Key newcomers: Emily Rodriguez, sr., M

Worth Noting: Ava Lambert was a force last year for PC, scoring 28 goals from the striker position with eight assists. Kaitlyn Lambert (11 assists) and Corona (five goals, nine assists) were outstanding as well. Rodriguez is back after not playing the past two seasons and should provide a boost. Schoen said, “We have a very talented team. I expect us to play a lot of quality soccer this season.”

Joliet Central

Coach: Stephanie Phillips

2024 record: 3-15

Top returners: Ari Arciniega, jr., M; Juli Calderon, sr., F; Victoria Davila, sr., M; Cali Judd, so., G; Victoria Serna, sr., D

Key newcomers: Josefa Sanchez, jr., M; Daniela Moreno, jr., D

Worth noting: There’s talent on this Steelmen roster. Calderon is a three-time all-sectional player and Joliet Junior College commit, while Davila is a four-year starter. Moreno missed last year with an ACL injury, but is full strength now. With seven seniors on the roster, the experience is there for a lot of improvement this year. Phillips said, “I am really excited by this group of young women who have shown in practice that they are determined to put in the work and show out on the field.”

Joliet West

Coach: Alan Stewart

2024 record: 16-8-2

Top returners: Mackenzie Mertes, sr., D; Miley Aguirre, sr., D; Riley Bryll, sr., D; Senior Midfielders Patricia Villalpando, sr., M; Asia Kocheva, sr., M

Key newcomers: Isabel Cordoba, so., M; Emma Vugteveen, fr., F

Worth noting: It was a record-breaking season for the Tigers in 2024 after they broke the previous single-season wins record of 12 from 2018. They could break it again this year with nine seniors back, including seven who have been on the roster since their freshman seasons. Add in four juniors who started last year and one sophomore returning starter, and the Tigers have nine of 11 starters back. Joliet West should be in store for another winning season.

Romeoville

Coach: Jose Quintana

2024 record: 7-14-1

Top returners: Dehlilah Carli, jr.; Doria Quintana, sr., GK; Yuliana Rodriguez, jr.

Worth noting: 2024 was a rough year for the Spartans, but they return key pieces from last year and hope to get back to double-digit win territory. They’ll be looking to improve this year.

Interstate 8

Morris and L-P girls soccer teams line up for a corner kick during a Class 2A regional semifinal. (Scott Anderson)

Morris

Coach: Steven Custer

2024 record: 13-7-1

Top returners: Skylar Sparks, sr., F; Danica Martin, sr., M; Makensi Martin, sr., D/M

Key newcomers: Leah Martin, fr., D; Kenzie Ahearn, fr., D; Madelynn Zamora, fr., M

Worth noting: Morris is coming off another strong season, and the trio of seniors the team possesses should keep the good times rolling. Custer, who is in his first year coaching the girls varsity, expressed excitement over the three incoming freshmen. Custer said, ”This season we will have a few very experienced senior captains leading a group of talented juniors and underclassmen looking to take the next step in their soccer careers as varsity players. We will be a young team this season, and that will provide an opportunity for many of our players to grow not only individually, but as a collective soccer program too."

Illinois Central Eight

Wilmington

Coach: Travis Ivanoff

2024 record: 7-9-1

Top returners: laina Clark, sr., M; Addison Van Duyne, so., M; Lilliana Zavala, sr., G; Hannah Basinger, sr., D

Key newcomers: Audrey Powlick, jr., M

Worth noting: Wilmington’s record from 2024 is deceiving, as the Wildcats have plenty of talent on the roster. Clark holds the school record for goals in a season (30) and a career (69), while Van Duyne scored 19 goals her freshman year. Zavala has 251 saves in her career with six shutouts, while Bassinger has compiled 192 steals in her two-year varsity career. This will also be the last hurrah for Coach Travis Ivanoff. Ivanoff said, “I am hopeful that our team can get a winning record this year in our very competitive ICE Conference. We have the firepower up top and in the midfield, along with the experience in net; we just need to find our cohesiveness to make the close games score in our favor.”

Peotone

Coach: Ryan Murray

2024 record: 15-5

Top returners: Kate Cuthbertson, sr., M; Allie Werner, jr., F; Peyton Bisping, jr., F; Callie Weiss, so., D; Alexa Matichak, so., M; Nayeli Horta, so., M

Key newcomers: Katelyn Leitelt, fr, M

Worth noting: It was a wonderful year for the Blue Devils as they advanced to the sectional tournament. While they graduated key players, they’re in good position this year, too, as Werner was a Herald-News All-Area and All-ICE player last season. Werner is on pace to break the school goals record (she has 49 in her career, 32 last season). Weiss was All-Area as well, and Murray noted that Leitelt is not a typical freshman. Leitelt has six years of club experience, and Murray believes she’s a future college player. Murray added, “Our goal this year is to win the regional championship and compete for the sectional title. While last year we had seven starting seniors, the majority of this year’s squad is made up of sophomores and juniors. So while I have confidence that we can have success this year, we are putting effort into building for the future as well with our team having grown to 31 players.”

Coal City

Coach: Todd Painter

2024 record: 11-5-2

Top returners: Kylee Kennel, sr., F; Corinna Barkley, sr., D; Chloe Pluger, sr., G; Aylianna Castle, sr., D; Ava Meyer, jr., M; Anayi Mayorga, jr., M; Hayden Francisco, jr., M

Worth noting: Coal City put together a strong season last year, and while it has pieces to replace, there’s plenty to build around too. There are six seniors on this year’s group, with four of them returning starters. Kennel led the way last year with 17 goals and nine assists. Pluger only gave up 14 goals last year and pitched 10 shutouts.. Francisco scored nine goals last season and is the top junior returning. The Coalers are looking to win a second regional tournament and finish first in the conference. This will be Painter’s final season on the sideline as he retires from coaching and teaching after 30 years.

Reed-Custer

Coach: Aaron Vasil

2024 record: 2-12-1

Top returners: Margaret Dockery, sr., G/D; Natalie Flores, sr., D; Abigail Koonce, sr., M

Key newcomers: Maggie Whittum, fr., F; Julianna Tabor, fr., D; Viviana Cerullo, fr., M; Mersadies Andrade, fr., D; Gabrielle Williams, fr., F; Olivia Bauer, fr., M; Presley Dockery, fr., D; Piper Kuchar, fr., M; Brianna Morrissey, fr., M

Worth noting: It was a challenging season for the Comets, but it’s a new year. They have three seniors on the roster compared to nine freshmen, so it will be a young group.

Girls Catholic Athletic

Providence

Coach: Mike Taylor

2024 record: 17-10-1

Top returners: Clare Wadja, sr., G; Alexa Thompson, so., D; Alyssa Thulin, jr., M; Maggie Wolniakowski, jr., M; Giuliana Savarino, so., M; Gabby Savarino, sr., F

Key newcomers: Bailey Ortiz, fr., D; Gabby Tylka, fr., M; Lydia Arrigoni, fr., F

Worth noting: It was a breakout campaign for the Celtics, as they advanced to the supersectional round after winning just 11 games the previous three years. Taylor now enters Year 2 with Providence and aims to get the team to the state tournament. He certainly has the pieces to do it. Wadja had 13 shutouts in net, Thulin had 12 goals and 21 assists, and Wolniakowski scored 22 goals with 14 assists. The Savarino sisters were a pair to behold as well, with Giuliana putting up 11 goals and 11 assists while Gabby contributed 10 goals and 11 assists. Of that group, Gabby and Wadja are the only seniors, so the future is bright for the Celtics.

East Suburban Catholic

Soccer: Joliet Catholic vs Plainfield East MAR 13 Joliet Catholic's Syndell Ocegueda (3) passes the ball during a nonconference match last season. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Joliet Catholic

Coach: Oscar Valdez

2024 record: 2-18

Top returners: Lyndsay Blabas, so., F; Syndell Ocegueda, fr., M; Donica Hogan, fr., G

Key newcomers: Jazani Gonzalez, fr., M

Worth noting: 2024 wasn’t a winning season for the Angels as young players learned on the pitch. The one touch of good news is they only graduated three seniors and a young team from last year is now experienced. Gonzalez is the lone freshman on the team after the Angels started four freshmen last year.