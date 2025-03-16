Plainfield man accused of causing 2-year-old child’s fractured skull, brain bleed

A Plainfield man has been arrested after he was accused of battering his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, who is in critical condition from a fractured skull and brain bleed, police said.

About 6:50 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 21500 block of West Franklin Circle in Plainfield Township for a report of a child who was “unconscious but breathing,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The child had “suspicious injuries” such as bruising to the left eye and the abdomen, police said. Doctors determined the child had further injuries to her eyes and “potential internal injuries.”

Jordan Padilla, 21, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, was interviewed by detectives and he made “incriminating statements” regarding how the child was injured, police said.

“Detectives were able to determine that the child was struck in the face by Jordan Padilla’s elbow,” police said.

The child suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed, which has left the child in critical condition at a hospital, police said.

Padilla was arrested on probable cause of aggravated battery of a child, aggravated battery, battery and domestic battery, police said.