Plainfield to host Hometown Irish run and parade on Sunday

Dan Ulaszik and his 9-year-old daughter Peyton run in the 3rd annual Plainfield Paddy Day Mile run before the start of the Plainfield Hometown Irish Parade on Sunday, March 17, 2024 in Plainfield. The 2025 parade is Sunday. (Gary Middendorf)

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Plainfield Sunday with the 2025 Paddy Day Mile Run & the Plainfield Hometown Irish Parade.

The Paddy Day Mile Run will begin at 12:25 p.m. and the Irish Parade will begin at approximately 1 p.m, according to a news release from the Plainfield Police Department.

The Irish Parade will begin at Plainfield High School – Central Campus (near the football field); travel north on James Street to Commercial Street; travel east on Commercial Street to Illinois Street; travel north on Illinois Street to Lockport Street; travel west on Lockport Street to James Street; and travel south on James Street to Plainfield High School – Central Campus, according to the release.

The parade staging and line-up will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Plainfield Central High School, 24120 West Fort Beggs Drive, and along James Street between Fort Beggs Drive and Commercial Street, according to the release.

Motorists should avoid the downtown area between noon and 3 p.m. “due to heavier than normal traffic movement and road closures,” according to the release.

“Route 59 will not be closed; however, motorists should be advised that traffic back-up and delays are expected,” according to the release.

All streets will reopen approximately 3 p.m. or when the parade has cleared the area, according to the release.

Downtown road closures

Starting at 1 a.m. Sunday:

• No parking will be allowed along the parade route and on James Street between Fort Beggs Drive and Commercial Street until the conclusion of the parade.

• Parking areas have been designated at Plainfield Central High School – Central Campus, the village of Plainfield municipal parking lots on Des Plaines Street (across from Oak Street), Illinois Street (next to the Plainfield Area Public Library), and west Electric Park (Riverfront area).

• A limited number of ADA parking spaces will be designated on Des Plaines Street north of the alley, south of Oak Street.

Starting at 5 a.m. on Sunday:

• Des Plaines Street north of Lockport Street and south Oak Street will be closed for parade bleacher viewing. This area will open shortly after the parade has concluded.

• Crowd barriers and traffic barricades will be prepositioned in the downtown area along Lockport Street, James Street, Illinois Street and Commercial Street.

• Parking along these same streets will be restricted. Vehicles that remain within the parade route will be towed/relocated at the owners’ expense beginning after 11 a.m.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday:

• James Street between Fort Beggs Drive and Commercial Street will be closed for parade staging.

Starting at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, police will close the following roadways:

• James Street from Commercial Street to Lockport Street

• Lockport Street from Main Street (Route 126) to Route 59

• Illinois Street from Lockport Street to Commercial Street

• Commercial Street from Illinois Street to James Street

• Chicago Street from Route 59 to Fox River Street

• Ottawa Street from Route 59 to James Street

• Des Plaines Street from Oak Street to Commercial Street

• Fox River Street from Lockport Street to Commercial Street

For information about the Paddy Day Mile run and the Irish Parade, road closures, or parking restrictions, call Commander Anthony Novak at 815-267-7234.