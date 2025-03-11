Lockport marks 50 years of downtown preservation district contributing to city’s ‘vitality’

Mural seen on a building along Ninth Street in Lockport's Historic Preservation District on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Lockport — The Lockport City Council kicked off its March 5 meeting with a celebration marking 50 years of the Lockport Historic Preservation District.

The downtown Historic Preservation District was officially recognized by the state and federal governments on March 17, 1975 and past and current members of the city staff, government and historic society gathered to read a proclamation recognizing the anniversary and pose for photos before starting the business of the meeting.

“For five decades, the Lockport Historic Preservation District has been essential to sustaining the city’s unique character, creating community pride and promoting historic tourism which continues to contribute to Lockport’s economic vitality,” Mayor Steven Streit read in the proclamation recognizing the anniversary.

The Lockport City Council and staff pose for pictures with members of the Lockport Area Genealogical and Historical Society, community volunteers, and former staff members to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the city's Historical Preservation District's recognition. Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

On a related issue, the council also discussed the possibility of creating a way to recognize individual residents who have contributed to the community.

Streit introduced the subject in regard to a request the city received to honor a former volunteer with an honorary street sign.

While it was suggested that too many honorary street signs could be confusing or overwhelming, Streit suggested the possibility of creating a wall of fame in some form at city hall.

“I think we need to come up with some kind of metric and perhaps, if people are nominated, we could make a plaque and put them up in city hall after the HVAC renovations are finished to honor people who’ve dedicated their time to the city,” Streit said.

City Administrator Ben Benson also suggested street signs could be created but put in parks or other public spaces.