2 Plainfield residents named American Red Cross Heroes

Plainfield residents Steve Newcomb (left) and Michael Tellerino have each been named to the American Red Cross class of 2025 Everyday Heroes. (Photo provided by American Red Cross)

The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago has named two Plainfield residents to be among its 2025 class of Everyday Heroes.

“These individuals have gone above and beyond to build stronger, safer communities and have made a lasting impact through their selfless actions,” according to the announcement.

Steve Newcomb has been named the Lifesaving Rescue Hero and Michael Tellerino is the Military Hero.

Steve Newcomb of Plainfield has been named the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago's Lifesaving Rescue Hero for 2025. (Photo provided by American Red Cross)

Newcomb, an Illinois Department of Transportation Minuteman, is being recognized for saving two women from a burning car.

The incident happened about 2 a.m. March 1, 2024, on the Kennedy Expressway near Chicago, according to a news release from the Red Cross.

Newcomb spotted a burning car on the expressway “and sprang into action,“ according to the release. He found two women trapped inside, one conscious and pleading for help, the other unconscious, according to the release.

‘With flames spreading, Newcomb carried the driver to safety and extracted the unconscious passenger from the vehicle," according to the release.

Once both women were safe, Newcomb pushed the car away from the overpass, allowing firefighters to extinguish the blaze. Both women fully recovered, according to the release.

For his bravery, Newcomb received IDOT’s highest honor and was named a Chicagoan of the Year by Chicago Magazine, according to the release.

Michael Tellerino of Plainfield has been named the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago's Military Hero for 2025. (Photo provided by American Red Cross)

Tellerino, founder and CEO of K9s for Veterans, is on a mission to bring hope and healing to veterans with PTSD.

‘After fostering a service dog and realizing the immense comfort it provided, he was inspired to help other veterans access this life-changing support free of charge,“ according to the release.

K9s for Veterans rescues dogs from shelters, giving them a second chance while helping veterans find peace and stability. These dogs perform critical tasks, like recognizing PTSD episodes, fetching medication, and offering constant companionship, according to the release.

“With over 200 matches made, Tellerino’s work is a testament to the unbreakable bond between a veteran and their dog, saving two lives at once,” according to the release.

The 2025 Class of Heroes will be recognized across 12 categories and were selected by an independent committee of business and civic leaders

The Red Cross will honor its 23rd class of heroes at this year’s breakfast on April 30 at the Hilton Chicago.

Over the past 23 years, the event has raised millions of dollars to support the humanitarian mission of the American Red Cross, according to the release.

“For the past 23 years, community heroes have graced our breakfast—each dedicated to serving others, saving lives, and providing hope during someone’s darkest moments. I am honored to share their stories of generosity and compassion and reflect on the power of the Red Cross mission,” said Kellie O’Connell, CEO of the American Red Cross of Illinois.

Since 2002, the organization has recognized more than 200 extraordinary individuals committed to helping others and providing support when disaster strikes.