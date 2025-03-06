Joliet OKs new paint-and-sip liquor license

Ceramic Creations, 3039 Theodore St., in Joliet allows customers to get creative by painting a wide selection of ceramics. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The Joliet City Council this week approved a new liquor license that allows a couple of drinks at art studios, hair salons and do-it-yourself craft shops.

The council also approved the first Class N license for Ceramic Creations, located at 3039 Theodore St.

Ericka Williams, co-owner of Ceramic Creations, said a little wine or beer at the ceramics shop has become so commonplace that it’s expected.

“We’re losing a lot of customers who want to do sip-and-paint,” Williams said.

She said wine and beer will probably be available for her customers sometime in April.

“You’re trying to make it where alcohol is not the source of income. You’re having a glass of alcohol while you’re painting.” — Jim O’Connell, deputy liquor commissioner for Joliet

The council voted unanimously both to create the license and approve it for Ceramic Creations.

“I think Joliet should encourage this as economic development,” Councilman Larry Hug said, calling sip-and-paint “a growing trend.”

Councilman Larry Hug was among those voicing approval for a new Class N liquor license for art studios and craft shops on Monday, March 3, 2025. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

But it’s not so new, Council member Suzanna Ibarra said.

“Sip-and-paints have been popular in Georgia and other places for more than 20 years,” Ibarra said.

While everyone at the council meeting, including Williams, called it sip-and-paint, people in the business seem to prefer calling it paint-and-sip.

Alcohol is not supposed to be the primary business for those who get the Class N liquor license, said Deputy Liquor Commissioner Jim O’Connell.

“You’re trying to make it where alcohol is not the source of income,” O’Connell said. “You’re having a glass of alcohol while you’re painting.”

Williams has estimated that wine and beer sales would account for about 10% of the income at Ceramic Creations.

The license requires that no more than 10% of the business’s income be from alcohol sales.

The license is for art studios, do-it-yourself craft stores and salons.

Other restrictions include:

• No customer can be served more than two drinks in a 24-hour period

• No outside signs advertising the availability of alcohol

• No video gaming on the premises

The annual fee for the license is $550

Williams and business partner Natasha Dillard opened the store nearly two years ago.

“Before we opened the business, we visited other ceramic shops, and they all do sip and paint,” Williams said.

Those shops were in suburbs closer to Chicago, however. Paint-and-sip still is new in Will County, she said.

Creative Ceramics, like other shops of its kind, offer customers a variety of figurines that they can paint and take home at a price.

“People are still hearing about us, and we’re trying to drum up business,” Williams said.