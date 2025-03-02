Joliet ceramics shop wants liquor license

A sign points to the entrance of the Joliet City Council chambers at City Hall. (Alex Ortiz)

Ceramic Creations, a Joliet studio that provides patrons with ceramic figurines to paint, is looking to add alcoholic beverages.

Mayor Terry D’Arcy, also the city’s liquor commissioner, has recommended approval for the license. The Joliet City Council will vote Tuesday.

The license would be for on-premise consumption only.

Ceramic Creations is located at 3039 Theodore St., which is a multi-tenant commercial building in a business area.

No one opposed the license at a liquor commission hearing, according to a commission report.