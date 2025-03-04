Senior Services of Will County to sell Joliet building

Senior Services of Will County announced on Monday its plans to sell its Joliet building located at 251 N. Center St. (Shaw Media)

Senior Services of Will County announced on Monday plans to sell its Joliet building located at 251 N. Center St.

But the nonprofit has no plans to stop offering services in Joliet, according to a news release from Senior Services of Will County.

Senior Services of Will County’s current plan is to provide programming to seniors at small locations throughout Will County, according to the release.

Brianne Hetman, Senior Services Center of Will County CEO, speaks at the Ovation Center’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in Romeoville. (Gary Middendorf)

The Center Street location formerly “served as a major hub to stay connected” – until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the way Senior Services of Will County delivered programs and services, according to the release.

“Our teams are in the field or working remotely and so the need for a large office space is no longer necessary in a post-COVID work environment,” according to the release.

In addition, the opening of Senior Services of Will County’s Ovation Center in a former Romeoville Target in 2024 has provided capacity for large scale events and expansion of services, according to the release.

Founded in the 1960s, Senior Services of Will County strives to “enhance the quality of life for older persons, help maintain their independence, avoid or lessen isolation and loneliness, and maintain wellness,” according to its website.

To that end, Senior Services of Will County offers a variety of services, programs, educational resources and health screenings, according to its website.

Senior Services of Will County isn’t certain when the Center Street property will be sold or the timing of any relocation, according to the release.

“So until then, programs and services will continue as usual at the Center Street location,” according to the release.

For more information, call 815-723-9713 or visit willcountyseniors.org.