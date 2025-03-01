Joliet Catholic, Coal City wrestling advance at team state: Friday’s Herald-News Roundup

Boys wrestling
Coal City 53, Olympia 22: At Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday, the Coalers won all but four matches in their Class 1A Dual-Team State Finals bout with the Spartans.
Brody Widlowski (138), Aidan Kenney (144), Noah Houston (150), Brock Finch (165), Landin Benson (175), Cade Poyner (190), John Keigher (215), Owen Peterson (113), Culan Lindemuth (126) and Luke Musterman (132) all won their matches.
Coal City will face Marian Central Catholic in the state semifinals Saturday morning.
Joliet Catholic 38, Oak Park-River Forest 29: At Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday, two late wins from Matthew Laird at 126 and Jason Hampton at 132 lifted the Hilltoppers to the Class 3A quarterfinal win over the Huskies.
Nolan Vogel (150), Luke Hamiti (165), Isaac Clauson (175), Nicholas Ronchetti (190) and Lukas Foster (113) also won matches for JCA.
The Hillmen will face Rockton Hononegah in Saturday’s semifinals.
Girls wrestling
IHSA State Meet: At Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday, six local wrestlers advanced to the championship semifinals with 2-0 performances.
Zoe Dempsey of Lincoln-Way Central cruised through her two matches at 110 pounds. Alejandra Flores of Bolingbrook is in the semifinals at 115. Grace Laird of Joliet Catholic advanced at 130. Claudia Heeney from Lockport advanced at 135. Teagan Aurich of Plainfield South moved on at 155, and Alicia Tucker of Plainfield Central is into the semifinals at 170.
Daniela Santander of Romeoville (100), Chloe Wong of Joliet West (105), Veronica Skieicki of Lockport (110), Sadie Sparks of Lincoln-Way Central (120), Avery Crouch of Dwight (135), both Catalina Pacheco (130) and Sammie Greisen (135) of Seneca, and Morgan Congo of Morris (190) are in the consolation quarterfinals Saturday.
Boys swimming
IHSA State Meet: At Westmont in the IHSA State Meet, Nate Jackson of Lincoln-Way East placed 10th in the diving preliminaries at the state swimming and diving meet. Andy Giorgetti of Lockport placed 11th and also advanced to the finals.
Boys basketball
Lemont 84, Morgan Park 46: At the Class 3A Lemont Regional, Alanas Castillo and Gabe Sularski scored 20 points apiece to lift Lemont to the regional title. Matas Gaidukevicius added 17 for Lemont (26-7).
Second-seeded Lemont will face Marian Catholic at the Brother Rice Sectional on Wednesday night.
Homewood-Flossmoor 76, Romeoville 46: At the Class 4A Romeoville Regional, the Spartans fell to the defending Class 4A state champions in a regional final to end the season at 15-17.
Normal Community 51, Minooka 38: At the Class4A Normal West Regional, Minooka closed out its season with a loss in the regional final to the Ironmen.
Princeton 59, Seneca 53: At the Class 2A Princeton Regional, Paxton Giertz and the Irish fell to the host Tigers in a regional final to end the season at 26-7.
Boys track and field
Huntley Invitational: At Huntley, Minooka ran eighth and Plainfield East ninth in the team standings.
Joe Owusu of Plainfield East won the 60 meters, and Minooka took the 4x400-meter relay with the team of Carter Wikoff, Matthew Whalen, Evan Wilson and Alexander Workman.
Girls track and field
Olivet Nazarene High School Classic: At Bourbonnais, Lincoln-Way East captured the team title over second-place Lincoln-Way Central. Lincoln-Way West was sixth, Joliet West eighth and Romeoville 13th.
Nora Keane, Alaina Steele, Ella Cornfield were event winners for East. Kamhary Scott of Joliet West won the 200, and Cameryn Friedl of Lincoln-Way Central won the pole vault.
Plainfield North Girls Invitational: At Plainfield, the host Tigers ran second to Neuqua Valley. Lemont was fourth.
Taylor McClain, Aven Thomas Lindsey Wenz and Marlie Czarniewski won events for North. The Tigers also captured the 4x200 and 4x 00 relays. Ashley Wrublik won the shot put for Lemont.