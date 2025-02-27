Joliet family hosting fundraiser for pediatric cancer patients

Miracles for Mya is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded after Mya's courageous battle with stage IV Neuroblastoma. Mya was a typical 4-year-old who loved pink, princesses, and all things Disney. The "Miracles for Mya Gala" will be held on March 8 in Mokena. (Photo provided by )

A Joliet family brightens the lives of pediatric cancer patients ever since their own angel "gained her angelic wings," according to the Miracles for Mya website.

To that end, the second annual "Miracles for Mya Gala" will be held 5 p.m. March 8 at Tuscany Falls Banquets, located at 9425 W 191st St. in Mokena. Tickets are $85 each.

Mya Tinajero of Joliet was 10 when she died in 2017 from neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that develops from immature nerve cells called neuroblasts are immature nerve cells.

Her parents Misti Alberico Tinajero, president of Miracles for Mya, and Antonio Tinajero, vice president of Miracles for Mya, subsequently began Miracles for Mya in 2018.

Miracles for Mya is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, to bring toys to “children who face the brave battle against cancer every day,” according to the Miracles for Mya website.

When Mya was diagnosed with stage IV neuroblastoma on Jan. 11, 2011, she was a “typical 4-year-old who loved pink, princesses, and all things Disney,” according to the website.

“As scary as cancer was, nothing was going to change who this kid was,” according to the website. “She was always known for her smile, kindness, generosity, and bravery. Mya fought long and hard over the next six years, never once believing that she couldn’t conquer cancer. Throughout her years, Mya left a lasting impression on all whom which she encountered.”

The “Miracles for Mya Gala” dinner, dancing, an open bar, entertainment by Chicago DJ and raffles with prizes that include a $1,000 Southwest Airlines Gift Card, a PlayStation 5, and a Go Kart, according to a news release from “Miracles for Mya” announcing the gala.

Miracles for Mya has donated more than 9,000 toys to children at local area hospitals throughout Northeastern Illinois and more than $160,000 “in toys and financial aid has been distributed by the charity in the last seven years,” according to the news release.

During the 2024 holiday season, Miracles for Mya donated more than $56,000 in gifts to pediatric cancer patients, according to the release.

Misti Alberico Tinajero, said in the release that all gala proceeds will directly benefit Miracles for Mya.

Antonio Tinajero said in the release that the gala is “a powerful opportunity to raise awareness about pediatric cancer and highlight the profound impact kindness and compassion can have on families in their most challenging moments.”

“The Miracles for Mya Gala is not just a fundraiser,” Antonio Tinajero said in the release. “It’s a celebration of resilience, hope, and the power of community.”

For tickets and more information, visit miraclesformya.org.