Lincoln-Way East falls in dual team wrestling sectional: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

BOYS WRESTLING
Edwardsville 35, Lincoln-Way East 30: At Lincoln, the Griffins fell just short in the Class 3A dual team sectional. Winners for East were Alex Lizek (157), Christian Darnell (165), Noah Ciolkosz (120), Tyson Zvonar (132) and Kaidge Richardson (144).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 2A Herscher Sectional: In the opening semifinal of the night, Reed-Custer dropped a 50-24 decision to finish the season at 15-16. Alyssa Wollenzien led the Comets with nine points, while Leah Grace and Morgan Toler both scored seven.
In the other semifinal, Bishop McNamara beat Seneca 51-30, ending the Irish’s season. Graysen Provance led Seneca (25-9) with 11 points.