Will County Pets of the Week: Feb. 24, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Dunkin is a sweet, outgoing and playful 2-year-old terrier mix that was found as a stray. She does well with other dogs and can be tested with kitties if needed. Dunkin loves walks and playing with toys. She would make an awesome family pup. To meet Dunkin, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Loki is a 1-year-old tuxedo that was rescued in southern Illinois. Although he was nervous and reserved when he first arrived at the rescue, Loki became more trusting each day, and his fun personality now shows. He is curious and outgoing, and he loves pets and attention – especially ear and neck scratches. He is very playful and hasn’t met a toy he doesn’t like. He will be a fun, entertaining and lovable addition to a home. To meet Loki, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Gizmo is a poodle/Havanese mix that was found as a stray and never reclaimed. He was in rough shape with lots of matting, but a groomer gave him an adorable mohawk haircut. Gizmo can be shy, but he loves to spend time with people and get pets. He has done well being around other small dogs so far. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Marbles is an outgoing 6-month-old kitten that loves people. He will climb onto people for pets and rub against their legs. Marbles does well with other cats, playing and napping with them. He also has met children and done well with them. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Meet Puddles, the purr-fect companion that embodies the best of playfulness and affection. With a sweet, kittenish voice, Puddles always reminds people of his need for love and attention. Puddles also loves to explore and play with toys. He gets along with children and other cats – and maybe dogs, too – making him a fantastic addition to any family. To meet Puddles, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Maz, nicknamed Toasty by her foster family because of her warm-colored fur, is playful, loving and has a vibrant personality. Maz will roll around people’s feet when she wants playtime or a cuddle session. Maz loves chasing tinsel balls and pouncing on her favorite toys. She curls up on chests and laps and will come when called. She loves sleeping on beds or in cat trees. She does well with kids and dogs, but Maz prefers to be the queen of her space when it comes to other cats. To meet Maz, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.