Joliet West finishes second at state in girls bowling: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Girls bowling
Joliet West finishes second at state: After winning state last year and finishing second two years ago, the Tigers finished state runner ups again with a final score of 11,580. Samantha French led them with a 2,450, good enough for 11th place.
Lockport finished seventh as a team with 11,064. They were led by Alyvia Matiasek, who won the bronze medal with a 2,512. Plainfield Central finished 10th with a 10,792.
Kaylee McNab of Minooka took seventh with a 2,464, Amber Bozych of Plainfield East was 10th with 2,452, and Emily Michon of Joliet West tied for 16th at 2,424 to round out the top 20 finishers from the area.
Boys swimming
Plainfield qualifies for state in seven events: Plainfield finished sixth as a team at the Neuqua Valley Sectional, but will still advance to state in seven events after reaching the state qualifying marks.
Josh Turner, Chris Johnson, Adian Ward and Josh Bacani made it in the 200-yard medley relay (1:35.47) while Aristidis Jonihakis will be advancing in the 200-yard freestyle after swimming a 1:42.52. The 200-yard medley saw Ward advance with a time of 1:55.16. Bacani advanced with a 21.55 in the 50-yard freestyle. Jonihakis made the 500-yard freestyle cut with a 4:41.17. Finally, in the 100-yard backstroke, Turner (52.90) and Ward (51.71) both advanced.
Bolingbrook finished 11th as a team with 10 points and did not advance any swimmers.
Lincoln-Way Central wins Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional: The Knights took first with a score of 282. John Mroz, Tyler Hofsommer, Souya Kubota and Dominic DiForti finished first in the 200-yard medley relay with a 1:39.09. Mroz, Kubota and DiForti along with Tyler Lambert also won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:16.45. Mroz won the 200-yard freestyle at 1:46.47 and the 100-yard backstroke at 53.02. DiForti also won the 500-yard freestyle at 4:50.52. Kubota won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:00.60. Devin Canavan qualified for state in diving with a score of 436.80.
Lincoln-Way East finished second with a score of 265. Their lone state qualifier was Nate Jackson, who won the diving contest with a score of 530.95.
Lincoln-Way West finished third with 248. Jake McCormack, Colin Stack, Billy Spee and Matt Wolf all advanced after winning the 200-yard freestyle relay. McCormack also advanced in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.62 while Spree won the 100-yard butterfly at 55 seconds flat.
Morris finishes eighth at Normal Community Sectional: Morris failed to qualify any swimmers for state.
Boys track and field
Joliet West finishes sixth at Greg Foster Invite: The Tigers scored 33.33 points. James Kokuro Jr. won the 200m dash with a time of 23.34. Romeoville finished 19th with four points.
Plainfield South wins home invite: The Cougars scored 96 points as a team. Dylan Buturusis won the 800 with a 1:59.69. Austin Cory won the 1,600 with a 4:27.70. Dylan Maloney won the 3200 in 9:25.68. The 4x200 relay team won with a time of 1:34.60.
Plainfield East finished second with an 81. Joe Owusu won the 55 meter dash with a time of 6.55
Minooka finishes second at the Homewood-Flossmoor Invite: Minooka scored 124.33 as a team. Carter Wikoff won the 600 in 1:27.17.
Girls track and field
Grace Flanagan wins 200m at Batavia: Plainfield Central’s junior Grace Flanagan ran a 28.07 to take first place in the 200 meters.
Joliet West finishes eighth at Hononegah Invitational: The Tigers scored 27 points as a team.