Will County Pets of the Week: Feb. 17, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Clark is a sweet 3-year-old coonhound mix that was rescued from a high-kill shelter in the South. He’s a bit shy initially but quickly warms up with treats and pets. Clark needs an understanding adopter with a calm and quiet home without cats where he can adjust and feel safe. Clark does well with other dogs. To meet Clark, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by Naws Humane Society of Illinois)

Three-year-old Lucky Girl was rescued from an animal control in southern Illinois, where she was at risk of euthanasia. She is affectionate, gentle and loves when visitors stop and pay attention to her. Lucky Girl enjoys pets and belly rubs even more. She will make a great couch companion. To meet Lucky Girl, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet her. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Baldr is a sweet 7-year-old hound mix that was surrendered, as his owner no longer had the means to care for him. Baldr loves to be with his people. He enjoys pets and occasionally playing with toys. Baldr has separation anxiety, so he needs a home with someone who is home often. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Wayne is a 10-month-old tabby kitten that needs a loving forever home to help him blossom. Wayne loves the company of other kittens and playing with toys. He can be a bit shy at first, but he leans into pets and cheek rubs once he’s comfortable. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Spooky is a loyal shadow that loves following his humans around. Spooky is extremely friendly and loves cats and kids, making him the perfect addition to any family. He likes to play with toy mice or seek out catnip-flavored treats. He also likes lounging in laps, making him the ideal cuddle buddy. To meet Spooky, visit forgetmenotrescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Aphelion is a high-energy, food-motivated, engaging, interactive cat. Aphelion thrives on stimulation and play, whether it’s playing fetch, zooming around the room, conquering a climbing wall, or flying over furniture and racing around. Aphelion also is very trainable and takes direction well. He also enjoys chilling in laps for snuggles and scritches. A home with a friendly cat or dog companion is ideal – he’s been around dogs and cats of all ages – and Aphelion respects cat boundaries. To meet Aphelion, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.