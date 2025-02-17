Lockport mobile studio keeps painting parties ‘fun and relaxed’

Divine Design Paint Studio owner and artist, Annie Flint, hosts a paint party at Papa Joe's in Lockport on Feb. 6, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Two years ago, Michelle Yalovay of Lockport attended a painting party at Coom’s Corner Sports Grill in Lockport and loved it.

“It was a gnome painting,” Yalovay said. “It was so cute [that] I thought, ‘Oooh, I’m going to try this.’ I had painted before and, well, life happened. So, I thought this would be a fun way to get back into it, and it certainly was.”

Since then, Yalovay has attended six more and hosted two in her home for her friends to enjoy, too – all from Divine Design Paint Studio in Lockport.

Yalovay’s daughter also participates in Divine Design Paint Studio painting events at Homer Township Public Library.

“She’s a very good teacher,” Yalovay said of Annie Flint of Lockport, owner of Divine Design Paint Studio. “You will learn new techniques. And she’s just a nice person.”

Lockport resident Morgan Lindemann works on a “Be My Valentine Gnome” during Divine Design Paint Studio's paint party at Papa Joe's in Lockport on Feb. 6, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Divine Design Paint Studio, hosts painting parties online and in person, both at venues in the community and for private parties of eight or more, Flint said.

No previous painting experience is necessary because Flint gives step-by-step instructions.

“From the minute they walk into the time they leave, it’s a really cool experience,” Flint said. “And they get to be creative and experience it in their own way.”

Flint also offers memberships, which provide “24/7 access to a library of paintings, video tutorials, supply lists and printable templates you can use in your personal or online business,” according to the Divine Design Paint Studio website.

An artist since childhood, Flint started Divine Design Paint Studio five years ago to monetize her love for making art.

But Flint canceled her first party shortly after scheduling it because the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted events.

“I had to pivot as soon as I opened the door,” Flint said.

So Flint started teaching virtually and selling commissioned art, which broadened the scope of her business, she said.

“We made it through and, five years later, we’re still in business,” Flint said.

Dolton resident Angelia Lee and Kristine Czaplicki of Lockport enjoy Divine Design Paint Studio's paint party at Papa Joe's in Lockport on Feb. 6, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

She is contracted to lead step-by-step painting classes at the Homer Township Public Library throughout the year and is currently trying to work out agreements with local school districts.

Heather Colby, adult and teen services manager at the Homer Township Public Library, said Flint is not only scheduled to teach adult painting classes every other month, but Flint’s classes are “wildly popular.”

“Her January adult class filled up within one minute of registration opening,” Colby said.

Divine Design Paint Studio owner and artist Annie Flint hosts a paint party at Papa Joe's in Lockport on Feb. 6, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Flint is “a patient and kind teacher who really connects with attendees, whether they are kids or adults,” Colby said.

“Many people are intimidated to try a new craft, especially when they have no previous experience with it. But Annie welcomes people of all skill levels,” Colby said. “She makes even the most nervous attendee feel comfortable.”

Plainfield resident Elisa Villalobos and Brenda Gonzalez of Joliet get tips from Divine Design Paint Studio owner and artist Annie Flint during a paint party at Papa Joe's in Lockport on Feb. 6, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Jody Olivieri, youth services manager at the Homer Township Public Library, echoed Colby’s sentiments and said Flint is scheduled monthly in the children’s department and “registration fills immediately for her programs.”

Inspired by necessity

Flint, who loves to paint in her home studio, never considered an art-related business until a friend suggested it to her.

That’s because Flint’s husband Bob was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 15 years ago.

Six years ago, Bob’s multiple sclerosis worsened, and Flint needed a business that allowed her to work from home, make her own schedule, and involve Bob and her daughter Isabella, now 15, in the process.

Divine Design Paint Studio owner and artist Annie Flint takes a photo with her daughter, Isabella, and husband, Bob, at Papa Joe's in Lockport on Feb. 6, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Still, Flint’s introverted nature initially balked at the idea, she said.

“I thought I could never get in front of people to teach this,” Flint said. “But here I am, teaching it and loving it.”

Danielle Overbey of Lockport loved wine and paint nights and signed up to paint “The Starry Night” by Vincent van Gogh when Flint offered a painting event near Overbey’s home, even though tackling “The Starry Night” was intimidating.

“I thought this was going to be very hard, but it turned out to be really good,” Overbey said. “I was impressed with her instructions.”

Divine Design Paint Studio owner and artist Annie Flint gives tips to Danielle Overbey of Lockport, Britney Roman of Crestwood and Jenna Mackey of Lockport during a paint party at Papa Joe's in Lockport on Feb. 6, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Flint also said she’s had a “strong entrepreneurial spirit” since she was 10 years old. So, overcoming these challenges has been “so rewarding,” Flint said.

Lockport resident Sandy Tableriou works on a “Be My Valentine Gnome” during Divine Design Paint Studio's paint party at Papa Joe's in Lockport on Feb. 6, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

“I’m able to see people relax and create and paint,” Flint said. “I guess you can say I’m getting more out of it than they are sometimes.”

Studio is ‘fun and relaxed’

Flint said most painting parties include people of all levels of painting experience, ranging from people who’ve never painted to “pros that are better than me.”

The atmosphere is “fun and relaxed,” since people are consuming their favorite refreshments and painting popular designs with friends and family, Flint said.

New Lenox residents Laura and David Gardner enjoy pizza and painting during Divine Design Paint Studio's paint party at Papa Joe's in Lockport on Feb. 6, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

“I give away door prizes, and I usually do themes,” Flint said. “If it’s Highland cow, I’ll have Highland cow napkins, paper plates and party favors. I’ll have a photo booth with a backdrop so people can take pictures of their paintings and themselves and wear silly glasses and hats, stuff like that.”

But the party also is a “creative expression of self,” which is “free from judgment,” Flint said. “People are free to paint the design any way they wish” she noted, adding that she loves to see their delight at the results.

Flint still paints in her home studio. She said making time for her personal art is extremely important, but she paints for herself and only displays her work in her home.

Ultimately, Flint wants to grow Divine Design Paint Studio, not sell her own work.

Paint party attendees learn how to create a “Be My Valentine Gnome” during Divine Design Paint Studio's event at Papa Joe's in Lockport on Feb. 6, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

“Eventually, I want to get not necessarily a bigger business, but to be able to go to different audiences and reach different types of people,” Flint said.

For more information about Devine Paint Studios, visit divine-design-paint-studio.constantcontactsites.com.