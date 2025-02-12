Lockport girls clinch SouthWest Suburban title: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lockport 40, Sandburg 27: The Porters (26-4, 14-2) won the SouthWest Suburban Conference title for the first time since the conference was formed in 2005. It is also the Porters' first conference title since winning the SICA West in 1985-86. Lucy Hynes and Katie Peetz each scored 10 points to lead Lockport, while Alaina Peetz and Laura Arstakaitis each scored eight.
Joliet Central 62, Romeoville 50: The Steelmen secured the Southwest Prairie East title with the win as junior Navaeh Wright scored her 1,000th career point.
Bolingbrook 63, Plainfield North 52: The Raiders clinched the Southwest Prairie Conference title with the win.
Homewood-Flossmoor 59, Lincoln-Way West 43: Caroline Smith led the Warriors (20-10, 12-4) in the SouthWest Suburban loss with 18 points.
Plainfield South 68, Plainfield Central 21: The Cougars (13-16, 9-7) finished off their regular season with the Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Lincoln-Way East 41, Lincoln-Way Central 35: Kiya Newson-Cole led the Knights with 10 points, while Aubrey Birmingham and Scarlett Abramowicz each scored eight.
Lemont 56, Tinley Park 16: Lexi Reyna led Lemont (14-11, 7-5) to the South Suburban Blue win with 17 points, while Jess Windstrup added 14.
Seneca 79, Newark 21: Audry McNabb led the Irish (22-8) with 14 points in the nonconference win, while Alyssa Zellers and Lauryn Barla each scored eight, and Lainie Olson, Graysen Provance and Emma Mino each scored seven.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lockport 50, Sandburg 34: Bruce Turner and Anthony Kosi each scored 10 points to lead the Porters (19-9), while Izeyah Pruitt had eight points and eight rebounds.
Minooka 70, La Salle-Peru 48: The Indians (15-12) raced out to a 44-20 halftime lead in the nonconference win, and never looked back. Zane Caves led with 16 points and six rebounds, while Jordan Freeman scored 13 and Jaden Boe added 11. Rhett Harris had a team-high eight rebounds.
Neuqua Valley 61, Joliet Central 29: Luis Rivas and BJ Fox each scored six points for the Steelmen in the nonconference loss.
Homewood-Flossmoor 83, Lincoln-Way West 55: Despite a game-high 28 points from Wyatt Carlson, the Warriors (12-15, 5-10) suffered the SouthWest Suburban loss.
Coal City 49, Morris 46: Brett Bounds led Morris with 18 points in the nonconference loss, while Jack Wheeler had 17 points and seven rebounds.
Marmion 60, Providence Catholic 58: AJ Rayford led the Celtics with 19 points, while Kelechi Enyia scored 12, Luke Rost scored 11 and Seth Cheney added 10.
Streator 54, Seneca 37: At Pops Dale Gymnasium in Streator, the visiting Fighting Irish (23-5) were led by 12 points from Brady Sheedy.