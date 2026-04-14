Dixon police stop Rock River search, jumper, identified as Dixon man, not found

Search crews check the Rock River in Dixon on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, after a man jumped over the railing of the Peoria Avenue Bridge late Monday night. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dixon police and several local fire departments have called off the search for a Dixon man who jumped from the Peoria Avenue Bridge into the Rock River late Monday night, saying that the meticulous search turned up nothing.

The hope, according to Dixon police, is that the man, identified as London Thomas of Dixon, was able to safely swim to shore and exit the river.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Oregon Fire Department members check a sonar in Dixon Tuesday, April 14, 2026, after an individual jumped over the railing off of the Peoria Avenue Bridge late Monday night. (Alex T. Paschal)

“At this time, London Thomas has not been located,” according to a Dixon Police Department news release. “Because Mr. Thomas was not located, we are hoping he was able to make it safely to shore. If anyone has information on Mr. Thomas’s location, please contact the Dixon Police Department. The focus remains solely on his well-being.”

Dixon first-responders were called to the Rock River near Page Park shortly after midnight Tuesday and continued search and rescue efforts until noon Tuesday. Dixon City and Dixon Rural fire departments led the water search operations, with assistance from Sterling, Rock Falls, Oregon, Byron, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and a volunteer search and rescue team based near Tampico.

The operation involved a meticulous search of the river from Thomas’s last known location and extended downstream, according to a Dixon Police Department release.

In total, seven search and rescue boats, aerial and underwater drones, sonar equipment, and over 70 personnel were utilized. Despite nearly 12 hours of searching, the effort was ultimately unsuccessful.

According to the news release, Dixon police were called at 9:17 p.m. Monday to Casey’s, 1401 W. Fourth St., for a report of disorderly conduct in which two men were reportedly sexually harassing a woman.

Officers made contact with the individuals, and after speaking with all parties involved, no enforcement action was taken at that time. It was later discovered that the men had provided false names to officers, according to the release.

Officers were called back to Casey’s at 11:23 p.m. for a report of the same two men yelling at another female, according to the release. Before the officers’ arrival, both subjects fled the scene on foot.

Approximately 20 minutes later, a Dixon police officer located the men on foot on the Peoria Avenue Bridge. The officer made a U-turn and began to drive in the direction of the men. One man fled north. While the officer was still in his squad, the second man jumped off the bridge and into the river from the east side of the Peoria Avenue Bridge, according to the release.

An extensive search confirmed the subject entered the water, which was verified through squad dash camera footage and other surveillance video. Officers released the man’s name Tuesday afternoon, identifying him as Thomas.