Illinois State Police are investigating a crash in Plainfield that resulted in two injured people.

The multi-vehicle accident occurred on Illinois Route 126 at Golden Lane at 7:39 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state police. One of the vehicles involved was a commercial vehicle, according to the state police.

Two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. The roadway was reopened about 10 a.m., according to the state police.

The crash investigation is ongoing.