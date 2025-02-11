Joliet OKs land deal for $12 million downtown levee

The Des Plaines River converges with the I&M Canal at this point north of the Ruby Street bridge in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

Joliet took another step last week toward construction of a $12 million downtown levee, even though city officials have insisted it is not needed.

The Joliet City Council approved spending $115,000 to buy two of seven parcels needed for the levee to be built along the east side of the Des Plaines River and north of Ruby Street.

The two parcels are held in a trust in which the sole beneficiary is Anna Fykes, a resident of Carmel, Indiana.

Joliet is building a levee estimated to cost $12 million to remove a floodplain designation assigned to much of the downtown area when the Federal Emergency Management Agency redrew maps in 2019.

The Ruby Street bridge in downtown Joliet is seen with a bridge crossing the old Illinois & Michigan Canal in the background. (Gary Middendorf)

Joliet officials unsuccessfully tried to avert the floodplain designation, arguing that the Des Plaines River wall and lock system has prevented any flooding in the past.

Now, Joliet wants to remove the floodplain because it adds the cost of flood insurance for many owners of property in and around downtown. The floodplain is considered an impediment to downtown redevelopment.

Federal funds are covering most of the costs of the levee. The city expects to pay about $5 million of the total $12 million cost.

Joliet has been working with the Army Corps of Engineers to develop the levee that is expected to erase the floodplain designation.

FEMA drew the floodplain after determining that water after heavy rains could flood into the downtown area from the spot where the Illinois and Michigan Canal connects with the Des Plaines River. That is where the levee will be built.