Jitterhead in Crest Hill closes just months after opening

Jitterhead Brunch & Coffee Co. in Crest Hill served patrons for the last time on Jan. 26, less than a month after announcing plans to expand its hours.

Owners Megan and Jose Diaz of Plainfield and Megan’s sister, Lauren Imbo of Joliet posted the closing announcement on the Jitterhead Facebook page.

The post said the location at 20631 W. Renwick Road in Crest Hill reason “didn’t translate to the support we needed to keep our dream alive” and hinted that at a possible revival of Jitterhead.

”We’re heartbroken, but we’re not defeated,“ according to the Jitterhead Facebook post. ”One day, we hope to breathe life back into Jitterhead, in a space that’s better suited for the concept we’ve poured so much of ourselves into. For now, we’re taking a step back to refocus and plan for what’s next.”

A plate of the Huevo Rancheros, two tostadas topped with black beans, egg, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro and pickled radish served with ranchero sauce, sits on the table at Jitterhead on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 in Crest Hill. (Gary Middendorf)

Jitterhead offered breakfast and lunch menus, a full-service bar, and a wide variety of coffees and teas, along with a variety of nonalcoholic beverages.