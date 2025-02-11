3 shootings reported in Joliet, Crest Hill since Sunday

Officers in Joliet and Crest Hill are investigating three shootings reported within a roughly 29-hour time span between Sunday and Tuesday.

At 10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to shooting in the 500 block of Campbell Street in Joliet and discovered a residence damaged by multiple rounds of gunfire, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

More than 20 spent shell casings were found at the scene and while the residence was occupied, no one was injured, English said.

About 6 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the 16000 block of Palm Drive in Crest Hill, according to a statement from Crest Hill Police.

Officers found no one injured in the incident or any threat to the community, police officials said.

About 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to yet another shooting at Division and North Broadway streets in Joliet, English said.

Spent shell casings were found in an alleyway behind the 400 block of North Broadway Street, English said. Officers found nothing struck by gunfire, he said.

Anyone with information, photos or videos on the Joliet shootings should contact the Joliet Police Department’s investigation unit at 815-724-3020.

The Joliet Police Department’s SWAT team assisted Crest Hill police in the execution of a search warrant regarding the Palm Drive shooting.

“The warrant was successfully executed, leading to the collection of additional evidence and information,” Crest Hill police officials said.

A Crest Hill police squad vehicle. (Felix Sarver)

Anyone with information, photos or videos on the Palm Drive shootings should also contact the Crest Hill Department’s investigation unit at 815-741-5115.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.